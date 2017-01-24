SPD: Convicted felon admits to smoking meth prior to hitting STA bus; Two people injured

A man admitted to Spokane Police he had smoked meth prior to crashing into an STA bus Tuesday morning.

Spokane Police officers attempted to make a traffic stop at around 10:30 a.m. near Maxwell and Washington. The driver, identified as Chris Roullier, did not stop and tried to elude officers. SPD says their officers did not pursue, but Roullier blew through an intersection and hit an STA bus and another car. One person from the bus and one person from the other vehicle were taken to the hospital.

Roullier was not injured, but Spokane Police officers say he admitted to smoking meth prior to the crash and was arrested. Spokane Police say he is a repeat offender with multiple felony convictions.

KHQ spoke with passengers on the bus at the time of the crash. Charles Blake said he is amazed more people weren't seriously hurt.

"I was scared," he said "I was terrified."

He said the crash pushed him forward and he bumped his arm. He said he remains worried for the two people who had to be taken to the hospital after the wreck.

Blake said he couldn't be more grateful that suspect is behind bars.

"He needs to be, he needs to be for a while," he said.