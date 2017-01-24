SPD: Convicted felon admits to smoking meth prior to hitting STA - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

SPD: Convicted felon admits to smoking meth prior to hitting STA bus; Two people injured

Posted: Updated:
Christopher Roullier (PHOTO: DOC) Christopher Roullier (PHOTO: DOC)
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A man admitted to Spokane Police he had smoked meth prior to crashing into an STA bus Tuesday morning. 

Spokane Police officers attempted to make a traffic stop at around 10:30 a.m. near Maxwell and Washington. The driver, identified as Chris Roullier, did not stop and tried to elude officers. SPD says their officers did not pursue, but Roullier blew through an intersection and hit an STA bus and another car. One person from the bus and one person from the other vehicle were taken to the hospital.

Roullier was not injured, but Spokane Police officers say he admitted to smoking meth prior to the crash and was arrested. Spokane Police say he is a repeat offender with multiple felony convictions. 

KHQ spoke with passengers on the bus at the time of the crash. Charles Blake said he is amazed more people weren't seriously hurt.

"I was scared," he said "I was terrified."

He said the crash pushed him forward and he bumped his arm. He said he remains worried for the two people who had to be taken to the hospital after the wreck.

Blake said he couldn't be more grateful that suspect is behind bars.

"He needs to be, he needs to be for a while," he said.

    DEER LODGE, Mont. (AP) - A single-vehicle rollover has left three people dead and two children injured in western Montana. The Montana Highway Patrol says the accident occurred about 12:15 p.m. Friday on Interstate 90, about six miles south of Deer Lodge.

    DEER LODGE, Mont. (AP) - A single-vehicle rollover has left three people dead and two children injured in western Montana. The Montana Highway Patrol says the accident occurred about 12:15 p.m. Friday on Interstate 90, about six miles south of Deer Lodge.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Maeve Griffith knew something didn't feel right at an early age. "When I was very small, probably four or five I knew something was up," said Griffith. "I come from a religious background as a child and there was a lot of feelings of shame and guilt, and every year thinking that as I got older these feelings would go away." But that never happened. Griffith, who used to be named John and was legally a male, identifies as a 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Maeve Griffith knew something didn’t feel right at an early age. “When I was very small, probably four or five I knew something was up,” said Griffith. “I come from a religious background as a child and there was a lot of feelings of shame and guilt, and every year thinking that as I got older these feelings would go away.” But that never happened. Griffith, who used to be named John and was legally a male, identifies as a 

    DESTIN, Fla. (AP) - A Florida charter boat captain couldn't believe his eyes when he saw a creature falling from a bridge. The Panama City News Herald reports Capt. Jordan Smith was traveling near a Destin bridge on Thursday when an animal was apparently thrown off.

    DESTIN, Fla. (AP) - A Florida charter boat captain couldn't believe his eyes when he saw a creature falling from a bridge. The Panama City News Herald reports Capt. Jordan Smith was traveling near a Destin bridge on Thursday when an animal was apparently thrown off.

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - Fairchild Air Force Base's SkyFest Air Show and Open House was in full swing Saturday. The event attracted big crowds and special guests to celebrate Fairchild's 75th Anniversary. The United States Air Force Thunderbirds are scheduled to appear both Saturday and Sunday, performing breathtaking stunts and demonstrations in the air.

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - Fairchild Air Force Base's SkyFest Air Show and Open House was in full swing Saturday. The event attracted big crowds and special guests to celebrate Fairchild's 75th Anniversary. The United States Air Force Thunderbirds are scheduled to appear both Saturday and Sunday, performing breathtaking stunts and demonstrations in the air.

    TACOMA, Wash. - A Coast Guard boat crew rescued an injured Australian water skier after they crashed at approximately 100 mph during the World Ski Racing Championship in Tacoma, Washington, on Saturday. A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Seattle was already on scene assisting with the event and immediately pulled the skier from the water using special equipment.

    TACOMA, Wash. - A Coast Guard boat crew rescued an injured Australian water skier after they crashed at approximately 100 mph during the World Ski Racing Championship in Tacoma, Washington, on Saturday. A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Seattle was already on scene assisting with the event and immediately pulled the skier from the water using special equipment.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire Department crews were able to quickly extinguish a house fire near the intersection of Rich and Standard Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. A passerby saw smoke coming from a home's attic and called the fire department. Arriving fire crews were able to get the fire under control before it spread beyond the attic.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire Department crews were able to quickly extinguish a house fire near the intersection of Rich and Standard Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. A passerby saw smoke coming from a home's attic and called the fire department. Arriving fire crews were able to get the fire under control before it spread beyond the attic.

