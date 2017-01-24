5 suspects arrested in connection to Grant County homicide

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says they have made an arrest in connection to the murder of 31-year-old Jill Sundberg.

Sundberg's body was found dumped along the side of the road near George, Washington on December 22, 2016. Working with U.S. Marshals, detectives announced on Tuesday the arrests of five suspects.

• Gustavo Tapia Rodriguez, and alleged shooter, age 39, charged with murder in the first degree and kidnapping in the first degree;

• Ambrosio Mendez Villanueva, age 25, charged with murder in the first degree and kidnapping in the first degree;

• Julio Mendez Villanueva, age 25, charged with murder in the first degree and kidnapping in the first degree;

• Fernando Marcos Gutierrez, age 33, been charged with being a material witness along with immigration charges;

• Salvador Espinoza Gomez, age 24, charged with being a material witness, and possession of a firearm, drug charges, as well as immigration charges.

Witnesses told detectives Sundberg was in an argument with Rodriguez at an RV Park. Shortly after the argument, detectives believe Sundberg was taken against her will to where her body was eventually found. Detectives say Sundberg was shot 13 times by Rodriguez.

“This was an immense collaborative effort between responding agencies. Our sincerest thanks to all and continued prayers to the Sundberg family for their senseless loss," Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones said in a release.