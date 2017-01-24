Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, January 24th

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A cab driver in Washington got a surprise after mentioning to a group of passengers that John Elway was his all-time favorite quarterback and then learning that Elway was riding in the backseat.

The encounter happened Friday while Elway was in the capital for the inauguration. A Facebook video posted by a friend of Elway's shows cab driver Sam Snow listing Elway as his top NFL quarterback, even though he's a Steelers fan. One of the passengers asked Snow if he would know Elway if he saw him. The driver glanced at the backseat and immediately recognized the Hall of Famer.

Snow asked to take a picture and chided the Broncos legend for beating his beloved Steelers in the playoffs several times.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW YORK (AP) -- Roses are red, violets are blue, how about having a roach named for you?

The Bronx Zoo is offering people the chance to name one of its Madagascar hissing cockroaches in honor of someone for Valentine's Day.

The zoo in New York City started offering the name-a-roach program in 2011 as a fun way to fundraise. For $10, recipients get an emailed certificate telling them one of the insects from the world's largest roach species has been named for them. This year, the zoo is also offering to send along chocolates or a Madagascar cockroach plush toy for higher donations.

No worries about there not being enough roaches to go around - the museum said it had thousands of them on exhibition.

The money goes to the Wildlife Conservation Society.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) -- A man suspected of breaking into a Connecticut animal hospital looking for drugs made it easy for police to track him down - he left his keys and cellphone behind.

The Connecticut Post reports that police responded to a burglar alarm at The Pet Hospital in Stratford recently to find a rear window broken and blood on the window frame.

Inside, police say they found a trail of blood on the floor, along with keys and a phone. They say it appears the burglar was looking for drugs.

Police traced the phone to 31-year-old Nicholas Bruner and charged him with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief. He is free on $10,000 bond.

Bruner said he had lost the items but couldn't remember where.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

VIENNA (AP) -- Bike riders know the challenge of dressing warmly when pushing the pedals in sub-freezing temperatures. One man in Austria didn't even try - he was naked.

State broadcaster ORF says the biker - nude and drunk - was detained after a nighttime joyride that included trying to steer his cycle through the revolving door of a hotel, pulling a fire alarm and then dropping his bike to sprint through part of the southern city of Villach with police in hot pursuit.

Not much else was hot. ORF said Tuesday that temperatures dipped to minus 13 Celsius (8.5 Fahrenheit) late Monday, the night of the caper.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DUBLIN (AP) -- The citizens of Westport have a message for the sexually desperate of Ireland: Please, babe, let us sleep.

Politicians and regulators say homes in the town in western Ireland are being besieged by nighttime callers seeking lines operated by a British porn site, Babe Station.

Numbers for Westport and Babe Station both start with 098. Many Irish callers are failing to dial the British international code first.

Mayo lawmaker Michael Ring says he's hoping that the British regulator of pay-per-call numbers will persuade Babe Station to find a new number.

Irish regulators say they have no power of their own to compel any change. The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland's chief executive, Michael O'Keeffe, says he's lobbying U.K. counterparts on behalf of harassed Westport residents "as a matter of courtesy."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CROOKS, S.D. (AP) - A former amateur baseball player says delivering his fourth child was both scary and amazing.

Dallas Schneiderman delivered his daughter, Pippon Marie Schneiderman, Jan. 12 on a bathroom floor at the family's home, the Argus Leader reported. Schneiderman delivered the 8-pound, 10 ounce baby after his wife, Janna Schneiderman, went into labor.

"She was like, 'We're not going anywhere. This is happening right now'," Dallas Schneiderman said. "I was like, 'You've got to be kidding me.' It's actually a good thing we didn't make it to the car. That would've been a disaster."

Minnehaha County Deputy Chansey Ford was the first to arrive on the scene after receiving the 911 call and helped with the home delivery.

"I've been in law enforcement for almost nine years and I always get asked what's the coolest thing I've ever done," Ford said. "And this is now definitely at the top. It was one of the scariest but also most amazing things I've ever done."

Dallas Schneiderman, who played baseball for the Renner Monarchs, delivered the baby no more than 15 minutes after his wife's water broke.

"I'm sure delivering his own baby and witnessing all of that was not on his bucket list," Janna said of her husband. "It was definitely scary, but it was also kind of funny and, when it was over, pretty amazing. It wasn't until it was all over and he was tying off the umbilical cord when I kind of realized how cool it was that Dallas was able to make sure everything went OK."

Paramedics arrived shortly after the birth to take Schneiderman's wife and child to the hospital.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A woman is being charged with sneaking onto President Donald Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club shortly before his inauguration and smearing bananas on cars.

Palm Beach, Florida, police say in a report released Monday that 48-year-old Kelly Weidman also typed a profanity about Trump on a Mar-a-Lago computer and moved outside some ballroom balloons a few hours before Trump was sworn-in Friday.

She was confronted by security guards, who called police. She allegedly told officers she wanted to be arrested because no one was paying attention to her claim of being cyber attacked. She was charged with misdemeanor trespassing and released.

Because Trump wasn't at the ritzy club, the Secret Service wasn't involved.

No one answered a phone number listed for Weidman on Monday and court records didn't list an attorney.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MINOT, N.D. (AP) - A man is accused of biting off the ear of another person during a fight at a lumber and hardware store in Minot.

Fifty-two-year-old Gary Eiland is charged with aggravated assault, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

A probable cause affidavit says Eiland and the other man were fighting over where to place store merchandise when Eiland bit off the man's ear.

Minot Daily News reports the severed ear was found, but doctors were unable to reattach it.

Eiland has a court hearing March 2. The state's attorney's office declined to comment on the case. It wasn't immediately clear if Eiland has an attorney.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - An engagement ring that a man lost before proposing has been found in Georgia.

Daniel Frye of Rock Hill, South Carolina, was set to pop the question to Lauren Williams on Jan. 7 at the luxury Biltmore Estate in Asheville when he couldn't find the ring. He had it on a shuttle bus but lost it on the way to the building.

The couple turned to social media to find the $5,000 ring.

Williams got a message Thursday from a woman in Athens, Georgia, who told Williams she'd been shopping at Biltmore that day. She said as she got off the shuttle, a man told her she had dropped a box and put it in her bag.

She didn't see the ring until Wednesday and then reached out to Williams.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. (AP) -- Transit police say they've arrested a New Jersey woman who owes more than $50,000 in unpaid tolls and fees.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police say Bertha Moreno was driving a jitney bus Monday when an officer recognized its registration as a suspected toll evader. The bus was stopped at the Lincoln Tunnel toll plaza in Weehawken.

Authorities say they soon learned Moreno had 653 known E-ZPass electronic toll payment violations. The bus was impounded. The West New York woman was charged with theft of service.

Authorities say the E-ZPass transponder used in the bus was appropriate only for use in a passenger vehicle.

A telephone number for Moreno can't be located. It's unknown if she has an attorney.

Earlier this month a trucking company owner was charged with racking up more than $1 million in unpaid tolls and fees.