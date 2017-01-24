Standing Rock Sioux vows continued court fight

The Latest on President Donald Trump signing executive actions to advance the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines (all times local):



4:10 p.m.



An attorney for the Native American tribe that started the movement against the Dakota Access oil pipeline says it will continue its fight in court.



The Standing Rock Sioux is challenging federal permits at more than 200 water crossings along the pipeline's route, with the primary fight focused on a reservoir near the tribe's reservation in southern North Dakota.



Pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners wants to route the pipeline under the Missouri River reservoir, but the Army Corps of Engineers has yet to approve it. That's the only large chunk of construction left.



President Donald Trump issued an executive action Tuesday advancing construction of the pipeline. Tribal attorney Jan (yahn) Hasselman says if Trump's action leads to approval of the lake-crossing, the tribe's fight in court will continue but "the context will shift."



Tribal Chairman Dave Archambault (AR'-sham-boh) says the pipeline was unfairly rerouted toward the Standing Rock reservation without the tribe's consent. He says the pipeline route "risks infringing on our treaty rights, contaminating our water and the water of 17 million Americans downstream."



___



3:50 p.m.



Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin is praising President Donald Trump's efforts to advance construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline.



The Republican governor said in a tweet Tuesday that the pipeline drives economic growth and is good for national security.



An operating section of the Keystone passes through Cushing, Oklahoma, home to one of the world's key oil hubs.



A 5.0 magnitude earthquake damaged dozens of buildings there in November but no damage was reported at the terminal. An increase in earthquakes in recent years has been linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and gas production.



Trump signed executive orders on the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines on Tuesday.



Fallin helped chair Trump's presidential transition team and was considered to head the Interior Department.



___



3 p.m.



Law enforcement officers are gearing up in southern North Dakota for any protest activity in the wake of President Donald Trump signing executive actions advancing construction of the Dakota Access oil pipeline.



Morton County sheriff's spokeswoman Maxine Herr said Tuesday that plans are in place to deal with "illegal potential protest activities" along the pipeline route near the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe's reservation. She didn't release details.



There was no immediate protest action in the area, where less than 300 people remain. Protest encampments swelled to thousands of people over the summer near the site, and nearly 625 arrests have been made since August.



The tribe and its supporters believe the pipeline threatens drinking water and cultural sites. Pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners disputes the claims.



Pipeline construction has stalled amid a court fight between ETP and the Army Corps of Engineers over permission for the pipeline to cross under a reservoir near the reservation.



___



1:50 p.m.



Groups representing manufacturers and laborers are praising President Donald Trump's executive actions to advance construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines.



Groups including the MAIN Coalition, National Manufacturers Association, The Building Trades and the Laborers' International Union of North America are calling Tuesday's orders a victory for workers and consumers.



National Manufacturers Association CEO Jay Timmons says it's decisive leadership by Trump "to get American energy infrastructure moving forward." Building Trades President James Callahan says it helps fulfill a Trump campaign promise to create middle-class jobs.



Association of Oil Pipe Lines CEO Andrew Black says the two pipelines also will help the goal of "plentiful, affordable energy" for consumers.



North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness also touts "energy and economic security."



Trump signed the executive orders on Tuesday, drawing strong backlash from environmentalists and other opponents.



___



1:35 p.m.



Environmental groups are promising to fight executive actions by President Donald Trump to advance construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines.



The groups speaking out include the Sierra Club, Indigenous Environmental Network, Bold Alliance, Environmental Defense Canada and Natural Resources Defense Council.



Dallas Goldtooth is an organizer with Indigenous Environmental Network. He calls Trump's actions "nothing short of attacks on our ancestral homelands." He says it could again ignite protests against the Dakota Access pipeline, though he says to what degree isn't known.



Sierra Club Executive Director Michael Brune says Trump's actions will create "a wall of resistance and defiance the likes of which the president has never imagined."



Bill McKibben with the group 350.org calls Trump "a con man" and says his actions will be fought "in the courts and in the streets."



___



1:20 p.m.



A man who says he's been in North Dakota protesting the Dakota Access oil pipeline for more than four months says he's not surprised that President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at finishing it.



Dan Hein tells The Associated Press that he knew the move was coming. Hein says the government "is part of the pipeline."



The 43-year-old Hein was breaking down his camp Tuesday to go back home to Columbus, Ohio. He says he was honoring the Standing Rock Sioux tribe's wishes that protesters depart.



Fewer than 300 people remained at the protest site on Tuesday. Protest encampments swelled to thousands of people over the summer.



___



12:55 p.m.



The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe says President Donald Trump is breaking the law with an executive order aimed at moving the Dakota Access oil pipeline forward.



The tribe has fought for months against the pipeline that passes near its reservation on the North Dakota-South Dakota border. Tribal leaders argue that it risks contaminating water, and they're promising to fight Trump's action in court.



Tribal Chairman Dave Archambault (AR'-sham-bo) says Trump must honor treaty rights and "provide a fair and reasonable pipeline process."



He says Trump's decision is payback to wealthy contributors at the risk of the tribe's water.



___



12:35 p.m.



President Donald Trump's decision to restart the Keystone XL pipeline approval process is disheartening but not surprising to a central Nebraska farmer whose property is slated to be bisected by the project.



Jim Tarnick told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he and other landowners who oppose the pipeline will continue to fight. But he says he hopes he doesn't have to do so "for the rest of my life."



Tarnick says he's confident landowners in Nebraska will continue to block the pipeline through lawsuits and other procedural challenges.



Tarnick has previously rejected at least six financial offers from TransCanada for access to his land, ranging from $30,000 to $58,000. He says he's concerned about the pipeline's possible effects on groundwater and soil.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)