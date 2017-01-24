Bonner County shooting suspect released from hospital

The North Idaho Critical Incident Task Force reports that the man accused of shooting and wounding two Bonner County deputies on Martin Luther King Day has been released from the hospital.

Authorities report Adam Foster was released from Kootenai Health Tuesday. He was then transported to the Kootenai County Public Safety Building where he is being held on a warrant of detention. He's scheduled to to make his first court appearance Wednesday.

Interviews with the deputies involved began on Tuesday. The task force says that because the investigation is still underway, no new charges have been filed against Foster at this time.

Following officer-involved shooting protocol, all three deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.