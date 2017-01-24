Fatal house fire caused by child playing with heater

Officials with the Spokane Valley Fire Department have concluded their investigation into a weekend house fire that took the life of a 3-year-old girl.

According to the report, the fire originated in the southwest corner bedroom of the basement. The basement was being used by three young children at the time the fire started. Two children were able to escape, but a third was found dead in the bedroom. Investigators examined and eliminated all potential causes of the fire with the exception of a child playing with a heat source.

Fire and heat damage was limited to a portion of the basement. The entire house sustained smoke damage. The home had working smoke alarms. Two families with three adults and six children were living in the house at the time of the fire. Three children were away from the home on the night of the fire. The Red Cross is providing emergency help for both families.

Detectives from the Spokane Valley Police Department’s major crimes unit assisted Spokane Valley Fire Department with the investigation, which is standard procedure in any fire fatality.

The family has also set up an online fundraiser here: https://www.gofundme.com/wixbablesparadise