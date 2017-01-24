Drivers rejoice: Dangerous sections of I-90 in Coeur d'Alene replaced

The potholes on I-90 in the Coeur d' Alene area are so bad that I-DOT had to reduce the speed limit and call in reinforcements to handle its own pothole crisis. Jerry Wilson of the Idaho Transportation Department told KHQ what they did to solve the pothole problem.

"So what we've done is we hired a contractor to come out last night for westbound tonight will be eastbound to do a grind and inlay to basically fix those long sections of potholes."

Interstate Concrete and Asphalt got the call from I-DOT last Thursday giving Michael Barton and his team little time to prepare. They had to bring in asphalt oil from Tacoma and as far away as Montana in order to complete the job. "We had to make a lot of phone calls and contact a lot of our suppliers, and they were all great in helping us to get the products here." Barton told KHQ.

Work began on westbound Interstate 90 Monday afternoon and crews worked into the early morning hours on Tuesday repaving areas that were heavily damaged by potholes.

"The roadways were terrible even last night we had vehicles that were broken down, and they were towing them off because they were damaged beyond driveability." Barton said.

Paving during this time of year is unusual because it is so cold. Michael Barton said that he has never paved roads in these conditions. "The conditions are extreme. We've had so much freeze-thaw, and that just destroys the roadway."

Tuesday night crews will focus on the eastbound section of Interstate 90 from Northwest Boulevard to Sherman reducing traffic down to one lane.