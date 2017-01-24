Trump to take action on immigration Wednesday - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Trump to take action on immigration Wednesday

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

President Donald Trump will begin rolling out executive actions on immigration Wednesday, beginning with plans for building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and other enforcement measures, according to two administration officials.
    
Trump is also expected to roll out plans for restricting refugee flows to the U.S. later in the week.
    
Trump campaigned on pledges to tighten U.S. immigration policies, including beefing up border security and stemming the flow of refugees. He also called for halting entry to the U.S. from Muslim countries, but later shifted to focus on "extreme vetting" of those coming from countries with terrorism ties.
    
The officials insisted on anonymity in order to confirm the plans ahead of Trump's official announcement. The president is expected to sign the actions Wednesday during a trip to the Department of Homeland Security.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

