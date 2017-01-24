More than a dozen sickened by norovirus outbreak at local homele - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

More than a dozen sickened by norovirus outbreak at local homeless shelter

Posted: Updated:
by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Another round of the nasty, vomit-inducing illness known as norovirus is affecting more than a dozen people at the House of Charity (HOC).

Two months ago, the virus sickened more than 80 people at the Spokane homeless shelter, including 12 staff members. As of Tuesday, HOC staff say more than 12 people now have the illness.

“The bad news is when you sleep an extra 170 people next to each other on mats on the floor you have very close sleeping quarters,” said HOC CEO, Rob McCann. “And that’s what accelerates any contagious virus.”

McCann says staff at HOC deep-cleaned the entire facility to help stop the spread of the norovirus. He also says the facility has been closed during the day since Monday. In addition, McCann says the kitchen is currently closed.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the population when they get sick,” said McCann. “But it’s a reality of our population when you’re in close quarters like this.”

Not helping the situation is the shelter’s bathroom renovation. Currently, the facility has portable bathrooms outside, and a hand washing station inside.

“Normally the protocol with this crisis would be to take the sick people inside and have the well people quarantined in a different part of the building,” said McCann. “But we couldn’t to it this time.”

Health experts say the best defense against the virus is washing your hands with hot water and soap. They say hand sanitizer does not work against norovirus.

They also say to avoid contact with those who are ill, and use two tablespoons of bleach to each quart of water when cleaning your home.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Minnesota man stabbed seven times over Magic: The Gathering card game argument

    Minnesota man stabbed seven times over Magic: The Gathering card game argument

    Saturday, July 29 2017 1:39 PM EDT2017-07-29 17:39:25 GMT

    ST. CLOUD, Minn. - Police in St. Cloud, Minnesota say a 31-year-old man is facing charges of assault after he allegedly stabbed a 20-year-old man seven times in an argument over a Magic: The Gathering card game just after midnight on Friday. KMSP reports that police responded after Elijah Creech called 911 to report he stabbed a man at his apartment. Investigators report the two men were playing Magic when an argument broke out, and then escalated.

    >>

    ST. CLOUD, Minn. - Police in St. Cloud, Minnesota say a 31-year-old man is facing charges of assault after he allegedly stabbed a 20-year-old man seven times in an argument over a Magic: The Gathering card game just after midnight on Friday. KMSP reports that police responded after Elijah Creech called 911 to report he stabbed a man at his apartment. Investigators report the two men were playing Magic when an argument broke out, and then escalated.

    >>

  • 3 killed, 2 hurt in Montana rollover crash

    3 killed, 2 hurt in Montana rollover crash

    Saturday, July 29 2017 5:04 PM EDT2017-07-29 21:04:20 GMT

    DEER LODGE, Mont. (AP) - A single-vehicle rollover has left three people dead and two children injured in western Montana. The Montana Highway Patrol says the accident occurred about 12:15 p.m. Friday on Interstate 90, about six miles south of Deer Lodge.

    >>

    DEER LODGE, Mont. (AP) - A single-vehicle rollover has left three people dead and two children injured in western Montana. The Montana Highway Patrol says the accident occurred about 12:15 p.m. Friday on Interstate 90, about six miles south of Deer Lodge.

    >>

  • Boat captain rescues 'Miracle' cat thrown off bridge

    Boat captain rescues 'Miracle' cat thrown off bridge

    Saturday, July 29 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-07-29 21:17:45 GMT

    DESTIN, Fla. (AP) - A Florida charter boat captain couldn't believe his eyes when he saw a creature falling from a bridge. The Panama City News Herald reports Capt. Jordan Smith was traveling near a Destin bridge on Thursday when an animal was apparently thrown off.

    >>

    DESTIN, Fla. (AP) - A Florida charter boat captain couldn't believe his eyes when he saw a creature falling from a bridge. The Panama City News Herald reports Capt. Jordan Smith was traveling near a Destin bridge on Thursday when an animal was apparently thrown off.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Fairchild Air Force Base hosts SkyFest 2017

    Fairchild Air Force Base hosts SkyFest 2017

    Saturday, July 29 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-07-30 01:47:38 GMT

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - Fairchild Air Force Base's SkyFest Air Show and Open House was in full swing Saturday. The event attracted big crowds and special guests to celebrate Fairchild's 75th Anniversary. The United States Air Force Thunderbirds are scheduled to appear both Saturday and Sunday, performing breathtaking stunts and demonstrations in the air.

    >>

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - Fairchild Air Force Base's SkyFest Air Show and Open House was in full swing Saturday. The event attracted big crowds and special guests to celebrate Fairchild's 75th Anniversary. The United States Air Force Thunderbirds are scheduled to appear both Saturday and Sunday, performing breathtaking stunts and demonstrations in the air.

    >>

  • Coast Guard rescues water skier after 100 mph crash

    Coast Guard rescues water skier after 100 mph crash

    Saturday, July 29 2017 8:50 PM EDT2017-07-30 00:50:33 GMT

    TACOMA, Wash. - A Coast Guard boat crew rescued an injured Australian water skier after they crashed at approximately 100 mph during the World Ski Racing Championship in Tacoma, Washington, on Saturday. A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Seattle was already on scene assisting with the event and immediately pulled the skier from the water using special equipment.

    >>

    TACOMA, Wash. - A Coast Guard boat crew rescued an injured Australian water skier after they crashed at approximately 100 mph during the World Ski Racing Championship in Tacoma, Washington, on Saturday. A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Seattle was already on scene assisting with the event and immediately pulled the skier from the water using special equipment.

    >>

  • Spokane firefighters quickly extinguish attic fire

    Spokane firefighters quickly extinguish attic fire

    Saturday, July 29 2017 7:35 PM EDT2017-07-29 23:35:51 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire Department crews were able to quickly extinguish a house fire near the intersection of Rich and Standard Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. A passerby saw smoke coming from a home's attic and called the fire department. Arriving fire crews were able to get the fire under control before it spread beyond the attic.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire Department crews were able to quickly extinguish a house fire near the intersection of Rich and Standard Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. A passerby saw smoke coming from a home's attic and called the fire department. Arriving fire crews were able to get the fire under control before it spread beyond the attic.

    >>
    •   