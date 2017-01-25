VIRAL VIDEO WATCH: Motorcyclists lands on trunk of car after crash; Jet skiing down flooded CA street; Incredible volleyball rally

1.) It's a motorcycle crash you have to see to believe... and you can watch the crash from two perspectives.

A motorcyclist in Tumwater angry at a driver on the highway who nearly hit him, switches lanes and speeds up behind the driver, only to run into him and fly off the bike. Somehow though, he manages to cling to the trunk of the car at extremely high speeds until the driver comes to a stop.

He walks away from a crash that should have taken his life.

2.) Also a California man took advantage of the flooded streets in his neighborhood to fulfill a longtime dream... riding down the streets on a jet ski. It makes for an interesting site you probably won't see again as he zooms past homes in a suburb.

3.) And finally, for those who can appreciate a great volleyball rally, a Canadian college volleyball team went to extreme lengths to keep a rally alive. The ball goes out of bounds but players hop over court side advertisements back-to-back to keep the ball up, eventually winning the match, 3-1.