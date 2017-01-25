Vancouver man accused of posing as officer to lure women

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - A Vancouver man accused of posing as a police officer to lure two women has pleaded not guilty to rape, kidnapping and other charges.



The Columbian newspaper reports (http://bit.ly/2jZMbDN ) that 46-year-old Shannon Stover was arraigned Monday in Clark County Superior Court.



According to a probable cause affidavit, Stover lured two women in November using the same ruse. The women, hired for their escort services, were directed to an address. In both cases, Stover allegedly drove a car with red and blue flashing lights, blocked the women's cars and pointed a gun at them. The affidavit says he wore what appeared to be an officer's uniform.



Prosecutors are reviewing Stover's potential criminal history in Oregon to determine whether he face a third offense under the state's three-strikes law.



His court-appointed attorney, Louis Byrd Jr., said that with the prosecution still gathering information, it's unlikely they will be ready for a March trial date.

