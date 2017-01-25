Dow Jones industrial average tops 20,000 for first time ever - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Dow Jones industrial average tops 20,000 for first time ever

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) - The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
    
9:35 a.m.
    
The Dow Jones industrial average is trading over 20,000 points for the first time, the latest milestone in a record-setting drive for the stock market.
    
The market has been marching steadily higher since bottoming out in March 2009 in the aftermath of the financial crisis. The rally continued after the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president last fall.
    
The Dow was up 102 points, or 0.56 percent, to 20,018.
    
The Nasdaq rose 48 points, or 0.9 percent, to 5,600. The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 10 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,290.
    
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.51 percent.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Minnesota man stabbed seven times over Magic: The Gathering card game argument

    Minnesota man stabbed seven times over Magic: The Gathering card game argument

    Saturday, July 29 2017 1:39 PM EDT2017-07-29 17:39:25 GMT

    ST. CLOUD, Minn. - Police in St. Cloud, Minnesota say a 31-year-old man is facing charges of assault after he allegedly stabbed a 20-year-old man seven times in an argument over a Magic: The Gathering card game just after midnight on Friday. KMSP reports that police responded after Elijah Creech called 911 to report he stabbed a man at his apartment. Investigators report the two men were playing Magic when an argument broke out, and then escalated.

    >>

    ST. CLOUD, Minn. - Police in St. Cloud, Minnesota say a 31-year-old man is facing charges of assault after he allegedly stabbed a 20-year-old man seven times in an argument over a Magic: The Gathering card game just after midnight on Friday. KMSP reports that police responded after Elijah Creech called 911 to report he stabbed a man at his apartment. Investigators report the two men were playing Magic when an argument broke out, and then escalated.

    >>

  • Four juveniles hospitalized in I-90 crash after driver fell asleep

    Four juveniles hospitalized in I-90 crash after driver fell asleep

    Sunday, July 30 2017 2:12 PM EDT2017-07-30 18:12:49 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Four young people were injured and taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane early Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 90 about 15 miles west of Spokane. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Four young people were injured and taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane early Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 90 about 15 miles west of Spokane. 

    >>

  • 3 killed, 2 hurt in Montana rollover crash

    3 killed, 2 hurt in Montana rollover crash

    Saturday, July 29 2017 5:04 PM EDT2017-07-29 21:04:20 GMT

    DEER LODGE, Mont. (AP) - A single-vehicle rollover has left three people dead and two children injured in western Montana. The Montana Highway Patrol says the accident occurred about 12:15 p.m. Friday on Interstate 90, about six miles south of Deer Lodge.

    >>

    DEER LODGE, Mont. (AP) - A single-vehicle rollover has left three people dead and two children injured in western Montana. The Montana Highway Patrol says the accident occurred about 12:15 p.m. Friday on Interstate 90, about six miles south of Deer Lodge.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane woman gets stolen SUV back, but cat still missing

    Spokane woman gets stolen SUV back, but cat still missing

    Sunday, July 30 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-07-30 23:44:44 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A local woman is desperate to find her missing cat, Sophie, after the cat was inside her SUV when thieves took off in it. Lori Steele just recently moved back to the Spokane area. She said her SUV was full of every single thing she owns, but her cat is a loss she just can't cope with. She said, "Help Me Hayley" to hopefully get some answers. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A local woman is desperate to find her missing cat, Sophie, after the cat was inside her SUV when thieves took off in it. Lori Steele just recently moved back to the Spokane area. She said her SUV was full of every single thing she owns, but her cat is a loss she just can't cope with. She said, "Help Me Hayley" to hopefully get some answers. 

    >>

  • Spokane County deputies find man, daughter thought to have left Spokane for Egypt

    Spokane County deputies find man, daughter thought to have left Spokane for Egypt

    Sunday, July 30 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-07-30 22:58:34 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Deputies contacted Miller and his daughter earlier Sunday afternoon.  They are both in the Spokane area and they are safe.  It has been determined this incident is an ongoing civil custody dispute for the child and Miller has been cooperative with Major Crimes Detectives. Spokane Deputies thank everyone who provided tips and information throughout the day.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Deputies contacted Miller and his daughter earlier Sunday afternoon.  They are both in the Spokane area and they are safe.  It has been determined this incident is an ongoing civil custody dispute for the child and Miller has been cooperative with Major Crimes Detectives. Spokane Deputies thank everyone who provided tips and information throughout the day.

    >>

  • Honolulu passes 'distracted walking' law

    Honolulu passes 'distracted walking' law

    Sunday, July 30 2017 4:01 PM EDT2017-07-30 20:01:43 GMT

    HONOLULU, Hawaii - Washington's new distracted driving law has been the subject of some debate since it went into effect earlier this month, but in Hawaii a different type of distraction law is sparking discussion. The new motto in Honolulu is "don't walk and cross" after Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed a bill Thursday that bans pedestrians from using cell phones and other devices while crossing the street.

    >>

    HONOLULU, Hawaii - Washington's new distracted driving law has been the subject of some debate since it went into effect earlier this month, but in Hawaii a different type of distraction law is sparking discussion. The new motto in Honolulu is "don't walk and cross" after Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed a bill Thursday that bans pedestrians from using cell phones and other devices while crossing the street.

    >>
    •   