Spokane woman wakes up to racist sign in front yard

A Spokane woman who recently returned from the Woman's March in Washington D.C. woke up Wednesday morning to a racist sign in her front lawn..

"It was really disheartening to see that," said Lena Negrete. "To have that in my front yard, racism is alive and well and we have an issue that needs to be addressed."



The sign placed in her yard reads, "White Lives Matter More! Signed: K.K.K. The true boys in da hood!" The sign also includes images of swastikas, what appear to be KKK cartoons and the numbers "14" and "88" numbers that have significance to white supremacy.



In the photo we received of the sign, you can also see a "Black Lives Matter" sign posted in the yard close to her home. It appears the hateful sign may have been placed in response to the original sign supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

"To come home and have to experience this was an awakening that we have a lot more work to do here in Spokane to make sure everyone feels safe," said Negrete. "Nobody should ever feel unsafe because of race, ethnicity, religion, or sexual orientation."



Negrete has contacted the Spokane Police Department who have taken her sign into evidence.