Deputies searching for SUV that hit woman in Spokane Valley on Saturday

Spokane Valley Traffic Investigators are hoping you can help them find the driver who hit a person in Spokane Valley Saturday morning and fled the scene.

Deputies responded to a call of a person being hit by a car at around 12:30 a.m. near Appleway Blvd./ and Sargent Road. The suspect hit a woman as she was walking with a friend eastbound on the shoulder of Appleway. The suspect continued driving and was last seen heading south on Dishman Mica Road from Appleway.

A witness told deputies he was driving eastbound on Appleway and saw two women walking on the should and moved over to give them room. In his rear-view mirror, he saw headlights from another car suddenly swerve in the area of the woman and the vehicles passenger side headlight went dark.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a white full-sized SUV, possibly a GMC Yukon, Chevrolet Tahoe or similar vehicle with front, passenger side damage to the headlight and bumper area.

Anyone with surveillance video that clearly captures Appleway between I-90 and Dishman Mica on January 21 (between 12:00-12:30 a.m.), and has not been previously contacted is asked to call Investigators.

Body shops or citizens who do body repair are asked to contact investigators if they observe a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s with similar passenger side front end damage.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Corporal Hubbell at 509-477-3251, reference 17-10008559.