Deputies searching for SUV that hit woman in Spokane Valley on S - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Deputies searching for SUV that hit woman in Spokane Valley on Saturday

Posted: Updated:
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Corporal Hubbell at 509-477-3251, reference 17-10008559. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Corporal Hubbell at 509-477-3251, reference 17-10008559.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

Spokane Valley Traffic Investigators are hoping you can help them find the driver who hit a person in Spokane Valley Saturday morning and fled the scene. 

Deputies responded to a call of a person being hit by a car at around 12:30 a.m. near Appleway Blvd./ and Sargent Road. The suspect hit a woman as she was walking with a friend eastbound on the shoulder of Appleway. The suspect continued driving and was last seen heading south on Dishman Mica Road from Appleway. 

A witness told deputies he was driving eastbound on Appleway and saw two women walking on the should and moved over to give them room. In his rear-view mirror, he saw headlights from another car suddenly swerve in the area of the woman and the vehicles passenger side headlight went dark. 

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. 

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a white full-sized SUV, possibly a GMC Yukon, Chevrolet Tahoe or similar vehicle with front, passenger side damage to the headlight and bumper area.          

Anyone with surveillance video that clearly captures Appleway between I-90 and Dishman Mica on January 21 (between 12:00-12:30 a.m.), and has not been previously contacted is asked to call Investigators.

Body shops or citizens who do body repair are asked to contact investigators if they observe a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s with similar passenger side front end damage.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Corporal Hubbell at 509-477-3251, reference 17-10008559. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Minnesota man stabbed seven times over Magic: The Gathering card game argument

    Minnesota man stabbed seven times over Magic: The Gathering card game argument

    Saturday, July 29 2017 1:39 PM EDT2017-07-29 17:39:25 GMT

    ST. CLOUD, Minn. - Police in St. Cloud, Minnesota say a 31-year-old man is facing charges of assault after he allegedly stabbed a 20-year-old man seven times in an argument over a Magic: The Gathering card game just after midnight on Friday. KMSP reports that police responded after Elijah Creech called 911 to report he stabbed a man at his apartment. Investigators report the two men were playing Magic when an argument broke out, and then escalated.

    >>

    ST. CLOUD, Minn. - Police in St. Cloud, Minnesota say a 31-year-old man is facing charges of assault after he allegedly stabbed a 20-year-old man seven times in an argument over a Magic: The Gathering card game just after midnight on Friday. KMSP reports that police responded after Elijah Creech called 911 to report he stabbed a man at his apartment. Investigators report the two men were playing Magic when an argument broke out, and then escalated.

    >>

  • Four juveniles hospitalized in I-90 crash after driver fell asleep

    Four juveniles hospitalized in I-90 crash after driver fell asleep

    Sunday, July 30 2017 2:12 PM EDT2017-07-30 18:12:49 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Four young people were injured and taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane early Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 90 about 15 miles west of Spokane. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Four young people were injured and taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane early Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 90 about 15 miles west of Spokane. 

    >>

  • 3 killed, 2 hurt in Montana rollover crash

    3 killed, 2 hurt in Montana rollover crash

    Saturday, July 29 2017 5:04 PM EDT2017-07-29 21:04:20 GMT

    DEER LODGE, Mont. (AP) - A single-vehicle rollover has left three people dead and two children injured in western Montana. The Montana Highway Patrol says the accident occurred about 12:15 p.m. Friday on Interstate 90, about six miles south of Deer Lodge.

    >>

    DEER LODGE, Mont. (AP) - A single-vehicle rollover has left three people dead and two children injured in western Montana. The Montana Highway Patrol says the accident occurred about 12:15 p.m. Friday on Interstate 90, about six miles south of Deer Lodge.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane mother warns of swimmer's itch

    Spokane mother warns of swimmer's itch

    Sunday, July 30 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-07-31 01:45:56 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - With it being so hot out, it’s the perfect time to take a swim. And in the Inland Northwest, the perfect retreat isn’t hard to find. It’s something that Austin Knutson took advantage of last week. “I went swimming in the Pine River Park,” he says. But then, the next day, he woke up with bumps and a very itchy rash.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - With it being so hot out, it’s the perfect time to take a swim. And in the Inland Northwest, the perfect retreat isn’t hard to find. It’s something that Austin Knutson took advantage of last week. “I went swimming in the Pine River Park,” he says. But then, the next day, he woke up with bumps and a very itchy rash.

    >>

  • Neighbors keep an eye out after fires in northeast Spokane

    Neighbors keep an eye out after fires in northeast Spokane

    Sunday, July 30 2017 8:52 PM EDT2017-07-31 00:52:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s been a dry weekend and with this heat, neighbors in the northeast part of Spokane are on high alert, especially after two fires broke out within blocks and minutes of each other Saturday night near Upriver Drive.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s been a dry weekend and with this heat, neighbors in the northeast part of Spokane are on high alert, especially after two fires broke out within blocks and minutes of each other Saturday night near Upriver Drive.

    >>

  • Memorial held one year after fatal Coeur d'Alene boat crash

    Memorial held one year after fatal Coeur d'Alene boat crash

    Sunday, July 30 2017 8:23 PM EDT2017-07-31 00:23:31 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One year after a boat crash on Lake Coeur d'Alene killed three people, family and friends of those killed are holding a memorial service to show support for those still grieving their loss.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One year after a boat crash on Lake Coeur d'Alene killed three people, family and friends of those killed are holding a memorial service to show support for those still grieving their loss.

    >>
    •   