Spokane woman's car stolen with service dog inside

A Spokane woman delivering newspapers had her car and her dog stolen early Wednesday morning.

Jackie Dewey says she was up at the Walmart at the "Y" when her car was taken. Jackie's dog, "Dallas", was inside the car when it was stolen. Distraught, Jackie says surveillance showed the thief head off toward a car dealership and out of sight. While viewing the video, Jackie got a call from a woman who was at the Rosauers on W. Francis, three miles away.

The woman on the other line told Jackie someone walked up to her in the parking lot and gave her the dog, so she called the number on the tag.

Jackie was reunited with Dallas, however her car is still missing.