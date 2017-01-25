Spokane woman's car stolen with service dog inside - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane woman's car stolen with service dog inside

Jackie and her dog, Dallas Jackie and her dog, Dallas
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A Spokane woman delivering newspapers had her car and her dog stolen early Wednesday morning. 

Jackie Dewey says she was up at the Walmart at the "Y" when her car was taken. Jackie's dog, "Dallas", was inside the car when it was stolen. Distraught, Jackie says surveillance showed the thief head off toward a car dealership and out of sight. While viewing the video, Jackie got a call from a woman who was at the Rosauers on W. Francis, three miles away. 

The woman on the other line told Jackie someone walked up to her in the parking lot and gave her the dog, so she called the number on the tag. 

Jackie was reunited with Dallas, however her car is still missing. 

  • Spokane mother warns of swimmer's itch

    Sunday, July 30 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-07-31 01:45:56 GMT

  • Four juveniles hospitalized in I-90 crash after driver fell asleep

    Sunday, July 30 2017 2:12 PM EDT2017-07-30 18:12:49 GMT

  • Spokane County deputies find man, daughter thought to have left Spokane for Egypt

    Sunday, July 30 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-07-30 22:58:34 GMT

  • Florida child, 4, fatally shoots self with gun found in home

    Monday, July 31 2017 7:26 AM EDT2017-07-31 11:26:00 GMT

  • Spokane mother warns of swimmer's itch

    Sunday, July 30 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-07-31 01:45:56 GMT

  • Neighbors keep an eye out after fires in northeast Spokane

    Sunday, July 30 2017 8:52 PM EDT2017-07-31 00:52:30 GMT

