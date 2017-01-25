VIDEO: Stranded horse in rural Idaho rescued with helicopter - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

VIDEO: Stranded horse in rural Idaho rescued with helicopter

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy Ryan Miller Courtesy Ryan Miller
MCCALL, Idaho -

(AP) - One of two horses found stranded in rural central Idaho has been rescued with the help of a group of volunteers and a helicopter.
    
KTVB-TV reports that volunteers with Idaho Horse Rescue on Tuesday flew in to a remote Valley County mountain to rescue the horse.
    
Volunteers were able to drop to the ground from the helicopter, tranquilize the horse and place it in a sling. The helicopter then carried the horse off the mountain.
    
Idaho Horse Rescue is now taking care of the horse, which is expected to fully recover. The horse had been stranded for weeks. Officials say it was in poor condition and likely wouldn't have survived much longer on the mountain.
    
The other horse stranded on the mountain has not been spotted for several days.
    
___
    
Information from: KTVB-TV, http://www.ktvb.com/

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/25/2017 7:45:58 AM (GMT -8:00)

____

One of the rescuers, Ryan Miller, posted this video to his Facebook page of the helicopter rescue: 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane mother warns of swimmer's itch

    Spokane mother warns of swimmer's itch

    Sunday, July 30 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-07-31 01:45:56 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - With it being so hot out, it’s the perfect time to take a swim. And in the Inland Northwest, the perfect retreat isn’t hard to find. It’s something that Austin Knutson took advantage of last week. “I went swimming in the Pine River Park,” he says. But then, the next day, he woke up with bumps and a very itchy rash.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - With it being so hot out, it’s the perfect time to take a swim. And in the Inland Northwest, the perfect retreat isn’t hard to find. It’s something that Austin Knutson took advantage of last week. “I went swimming in the Pine River Park,” he says. But then, the next day, he woke up with bumps and a very itchy rash.

    >>

  • Four juveniles hospitalized in I-90 crash after driver fell asleep

    Four juveniles hospitalized in I-90 crash after driver fell asleep

    Sunday, July 30 2017 2:12 PM EDT2017-07-30 18:12:49 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Four young people were injured and taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane early Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 90 about 15 miles west of Spokane. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Four young people were injured and taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane early Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 90 about 15 miles west of Spokane. 

    >>

  • Spokane man in ICU after jumping from bridge

    Spokane man in ICU after jumping from bridge

    Sunday, July 30 2017 2:59 PM EDT2017-07-30 18:59:28 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is in the intensive care unit after an accident on the Spokane River Saturday evening. It happened around 6:30 p.m.  near the Convent of the Holy Names by Spokane Falls Community College. Firefighters say the man was floating down the river and decided to jump off an abandoned bridge in the area.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is in the intensive care unit after an accident on the Spokane River Saturday evening. It happened around 6:30 p.m.  near the Convent of the Holy Names by Spokane Falls Community College. Firefighters say the man was floating down the river and decided to jump off an abandoned bridge in the area.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane mother warns of swimmer's itch

    Spokane mother warns of swimmer's itch

    Sunday, July 30 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-07-31 01:45:56 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - With it being so hot out, it’s the perfect time to take a swim. And in the Inland Northwest, the perfect retreat isn’t hard to find. It’s something that Austin Knutson took advantage of last week. “I went swimming in the Pine River Park,” he says. But then, the next day, he woke up with bumps and a very itchy rash.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - With it being so hot out, it’s the perfect time to take a swim. And in the Inland Northwest, the perfect retreat isn’t hard to find. It’s something that Austin Knutson took advantage of last week. “I went swimming in the Pine River Park,” he says. But then, the next day, he woke up with bumps and a very itchy rash.

    >>

  • Neighbors keep an eye out after fires in northeast Spokane

    Neighbors keep an eye out after fires in northeast Spokane

    Sunday, July 30 2017 8:52 PM EDT2017-07-31 00:52:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s been a dry weekend and with this heat, neighbors in the northeast part of Spokane are on high alert, especially after two fires broke out within blocks and minutes of each other Saturday night near Upriver Drive.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s been a dry weekend and with this heat, neighbors in the northeast part of Spokane are on high alert, especially after two fires broke out within blocks and minutes of each other Saturday night near Upriver Drive.

    >>

  • Memorial held one year after fatal Coeur d'Alene boat crash

    Memorial held one year after fatal Coeur d'Alene boat crash

    Sunday, July 30 2017 8:23 PM EDT2017-07-31 00:23:31 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One year after a boat crash on Lake Coeur d'Alene killed three people, family and friends of those killed are holding a memorial service to show support for those still grieving their loss.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One year after a boat crash on Lake Coeur d'Alene killed three people, family and friends of those killed are holding a memorial service to show support for those still grieving their loss.

    >>
    •   