VIDEO: Stranded horse in rural Idaho rescued with helicopter

(AP) - One of two horses found stranded in rural central Idaho has been rescued with the help of a group of volunteers and a helicopter.



KTVB-TV reports that volunteers with Idaho Horse Rescue on Tuesday flew in to a remote Valley County mountain to rescue the horse.



Volunteers were able to drop to the ground from the helicopter, tranquilize the horse and place it in a sling. The helicopter then carried the horse off the mountain.



Idaho Horse Rescue is now taking care of the horse, which is expected to fully recover. The horse had been stranded for weeks. Officials say it was in poor condition and likely wouldn't have survived much longer on the mountain.



The other horse stranded on the mountain has not been spotted for several days.



