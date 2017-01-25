Baumgartner announces committee work session for return of Sonics

Thursday's meeting of the Commerce, Labor, and Sports Committee will dig into the process of bringing an NBA team to Seattle.

Committee chair, Senator Michael Baumgartner of Spokane, announced plans to study the Legislature's role in securing an arena for the return of the Seattle Sonics during a committee work session.

Baumgartner says he is a big supporter of bringing back the Sonics.

"The team has relevance to the entire state and it's been a while since the Legislature has looked at the issue. With the Seattle city government bogging down on it, I think there may be some ways the Commerce, Labor & Sports Committee can help."

The committee work session is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. with testimonies from local government officials and advocates such as former Sonics player and executive Wally Walker and founder of Sonics Rising Brian Robinson.