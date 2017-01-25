Idaho Lottery to follow procurement laws under new bill

(AP) - The Idaho State Lottery would no longer be exempt from the state's contracting laws under a new bill introduced to an Idaho House committee.



Rep. Tom Loertscher, chairman of the House State Affairs Committee, said Wednesday that he was troubled to learn earlier this year that the lottery was asking potential vendors to provide information on how they offer Keno, simulated racing, fantasy sports and other illegal gambling games while bidding lucrative decade-long contract.



The lottery's request - including asking for information on games like Keno, which is specifically banned by the Idaho Constitution - upset some lawmakers, who said the bid was inappropriate.



Loertscher says his proposal would require the lottery to follow state laws in major procurement projects.



The House State Affairs introduced the bill Wednesday. It must now clear a full legislative hearing.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/25/2017 9:05:45 AM (GMT -8:00)