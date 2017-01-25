Spokane woman shot with BB gun in apparent Garland District mugg - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane woman shot with BB gun in apparent Garland District mugging

by Hayley Guenthner, KHQ Local News Anchor & Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Police are investigating after a woman said she was mugged by a man with a BB gun. It happened Monday night near the Garland District neighborhood.

The victim said she had groceries on one shoulder and her purse on the other. She said her attacker came out of nowhere and wasted no time firing the BB gun.

"I heard the pop," victim Jamie Walker said. "It started stinging. My leg started stinging."

Jamie said the suspect was screaming at her.

"He was waving the gun like give me your purse, give me your purse," she said.

She has a welt from where the BB hit her in the leg. She said her entire body is sore because she wouldn't go down without a fight.

"I wasn't afraid," she said. "I was proud of myself for that. We wrestled, and I ended up on the ground."

But eventually, the suspect won and ran off with her stuff.

"It makes me mad," she said. "Just furious."

Jamie said her attackers BB gun broke in the struggle. He also left behind a can of mace. She said police collected both for evidence.

She said he's about 5'8 or 5'9 with a thin build. He was wearing a beanie and a thick coat. He got into an older white truck after the assault.

If you know anything, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

    •   