Idaho man sentenced to decade in prison for armed stand off with police

The U.S. Department of Justice says 41-year-old Daniel Mills of Jerome, Idaho ha been sentenced Wednesday to serve ten years in prison unlawfully possessing a firearm and violating the conditions of his supervised release.

Jerome County Sheriff's Office says a deputy attempted to stop Mills for a broken taillight on January 11, 2016 when Mills sped off, reaching speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

Deputies say Mills refused their commands to get out of the car and stuck the barrel of a shotgun outside of the driver's side window.

The stand-off lasted several hours before a Twin Falls Sheriff's Office hostage negotiator was able to talk Mills out of the car and arrest him.

Inside the car, deputies found a loaded shotgun and a loaded pistol.

Mills had previously been convicted of assault with intent to commit a serious felony, aiding and abetting delivery of controlled substance, escape, forgery, eluding arrest, and possession of controlled substance.

At Mills' sentencing, the judge noted that he posed a "significant danger to the community, lied under oath at trial, and this made it impossible to impose a sentence of less than ten years."