Idaho man sentenced to decade in prison for armed stand off with - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Idaho man sentenced to decade in prison for armed stand off with police

Posted: Updated:
JEROME, Idaho -

The U.S. Department of Justice says 41-year-old Daniel Mills of Jerome, Idaho ha been sentenced Wednesday to serve ten years in prison unlawfully possessing a firearm and violating the conditions of his supervised release. 

Jerome County Sheriff's Office says a deputy attempted to stop Mills for a broken taillight on January 11, 2016 when Mills sped off, reaching speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour. 

Deputies say Mills refused their commands to get out of the car and stuck the barrel of a shotgun outside of the driver's side window. 

The stand-off lasted several hours before a Twin Falls Sheriff's Office hostage negotiator was able to talk Mills out of the car and arrest him. 

Inside the car, deputies found a loaded shotgun and a loaded pistol. 

Mills had previously been convicted of assault with intent to commit a serious felony, aiding and abetting delivery of controlled substance, escape, forgery, eluding arrest, and possession of controlled substance. 

At Mills' sentencing, the judge noted that he posed a "significant danger to the community, lied under oath at trial, and this made it impossible to impose a sentence of less than ten years." 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane mother warns of swimmer's itch

    Spokane mother warns of swimmer's itch

    Sunday, July 30 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-07-31 01:45:56 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - With it being so hot out, it’s the perfect time to take a swim. And in the Inland Northwest, the perfect retreat isn’t hard to find. It’s something that Austin Knutson took advantage of last week. “I went swimming in the Pine River Park,” he says. But then, the next day, he woke up with bumps and a very itchy rash.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - With it being so hot out, it’s the perfect time to take a swim. And in the Inland Northwest, the perfect retreat isn’t hard to find. It’s something that Austin Knutson took advantage of last week. “I went swimming in the Pine River Park,” he says. But then, the next day, he woke up with bumps and a very itchy rash.

    >>

  • Four juveniles hospitalized in I-90 crash after driver fell asleep

    Four juveniles hospitalized in I-90 crash after driver fell asleep

    Sunday, July 30 2017 2:12 PM EDT2017-07-30 18:12:49 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Four young people were injured and taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane early Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 90 about 15 miles west of Spokane. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Four young people were injured and taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane early Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 90 about 15 miles west of Spokane. 

    >>

  • Spokane man in ICU after jumping from bridge

    Spokane man in ICU after jumping from bridge

    Sunday, July 30 2017 2:59 PM EDT2017-07-30 18:59:28 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is in the intensive care unit after an accident on the Spokane River Saturday evening. It happened around 6:30 p.m.  near the Convent of the Holy Names by Spokane Falls Community College. Firefighters say the man was floating down the river and decided to jump off an abandoned bridge in the area.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is in the intensive care unit after an accident on the Spokane River Saturday evening. It happened around 6:30 p.m.  near the Convent of the Holy Names by Spokane Falls Community College. Firefighters say the man was floating down the river and decided to jump off an abandoned bridge in the area.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane mother warns of swimmer's itch

    Spokane mother warns of swimmer's itch

    Sunday, July 30 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-07-31 01:45:56 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - With it being so hot out, it’s the perfect time to take a swim. And in the Inland Northwest, the perfect retreat isn’t hard to find. It’s something that Austin Knutson took advantage of last week. “I went swimming in the Pine River Park,” he says. But then, the next day, he woke up with bumps and a very itchy rash.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - With it being so hot out, it’s the perfect time to take a swim. And in the Inland Northwest, the perfect retreat isn’t hard to find. It’s something that Austin Knutson took advantage of last week. “I went swimming in the Pine River Park,” he says. But then, the next day, he woke up with bumps and a very itchy rash.

    >>

  • Neighbors keep an eye out after fires in northeast Spokane

    Neighbors keep an eye out after fires in northeast Spokane

    Sunday, July 30 2017 8:52 PM EDT2017-07-31 00:52:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s been a dry weekend and with this heat, neighbors in the northeast part of Spokane are on high alert, especially after two fires broke out within blocks and minutes of each other Saturday night near Upriver Drive.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s been a dry weekend and with this heat, neighbors in the northeast part of Spokane are on high alert, especially after two fires broke out within blocks and minutes of each other Saturday night near Upriver Drive.

    >>

  • Memorial held one year after fatal Coeur d'Alene boat crash

    Memorial held one year after fatal Coeur d'Alene boat crash

    Sunday, July 30 2017 8:23 PM EDT2017-07-31 00:23:31 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One year after a boat crash on Lake Coeur d'Alene killed three people, family and friends of those killed are holding a memorial service to show support for those still grieving their loss.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One year after a boat crash on Lake Coeur d'Alene killed three people, family and friends of those killed are holding a memorial service to show support for those still grieving their loss.

    >>
    •   