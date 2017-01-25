Man accused of shooting deputies believes mafia is after him - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man accused of shooting deputies believes mafia is after him

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

The man accused of shooting two deputies in Bonner County appeared in a Coeur d'Alene court Wednesday to face  battery charges from a year ago, but the court appearance was far from a routine procedure. In fact, the first words out of Adam Foster's mouth were about how his hair looked.

Foster told the judge the battery charges he faces seem minor in comparison to what he's dealing with in Bonner County.

"Bonner County has a grudge against me, ma'am," Foster told the judge. "I know this is a battery charge but I got bigger problems. The mafia has been after me for years now and this battery thing seems pretty minor to that."

Court documents show that a family called police saying they felt threatened and that Foster was acting paranoid, saying a gang was coming after him. The judge ended up ordering him to stay in the custody of Kootenai County before he goes back to Bonner County.

"I'm scared of Bonner County. They have a grudge against me," Foster said.

His bond was set Tuesday at $20,000 for the battery charge, following his release from the hospital. As for what charges he'll face in the incident with the deputies, those charges have not yet been filed.

