Idaho man shot to death in northwestern Montana

An autopsy found an Idaho man whose body was found in northwestern Montana last week was shot to death.



Lincoln County Sheriff Roby Bowe says the death of 31-year-old Travis Jay "T.J." Gillett is being investigated as a homicide, but officers don't have any suspects.



Gillett had been reported missing on Jan. 16 and officials found his body in the Yaak Valley the same day. It was recovered with the help of a search and rescue team.



An autopsy determined he had been shot multiple times, the Flathead Beacon reported Wednesday.



Bowe said the person who reported Gillett missing said he had left Sandpoint, Idaho, on Jan. 13 with someone from Thompson Falls to make a delivery somewhere in the Yaak Valley. The caller reported Gillett had not returned the next day as expected.



Information from: Flathead Beacon, http://www.flatheadbeacon.com

1/25/2017 3:03:44 PM (GMT -8:00)