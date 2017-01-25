Spokane dealer admits to sexual harassment, will pay $280K - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane dealer admits to sexual harassment, will pay $280K

Monte Masingale in a 2012 Kootenai County booking photo Monte Masingale in a 2012 Kootenai County booking photo
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A Spokane-area car dealership has admitted to the state's allegations of a pattern of sexual harassment by its former owner and will pay $280,000.
    
The deal was announced Wednesday by Attorney General Bob Ferguson
    
Two companies that jointly do business as Greenacres Motors agreed to pay fines and penalties totaling $280,000. The businesses will also adopt a non-discrimination policy and give all their employees anti-discrimination training.
    
The dealerships' current owner is in bankruptcy, so the actual amount victims and the state will receive is uncertain.
    
The former owner, Monte Masingale, died last July.
    
Masingale frequently posted help-wanted ads for a secretary in newspapers and on websites. The state says Masingale sexually harassed young women who applied.

Pregnant woman denied job at Greenacres car dealership?

