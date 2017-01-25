Pothole plague costing Spokane drivers - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Pothole plague costing Spokane drivers

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Kanesha Joffroy is feeling the pain when it comes to pothole damage.  "I'm stressed out. How am I going to pay for this because I'm just not prepared for something like that." said Kanesha.

She's now out $300 because of a massive pothole. "It was probably pretty deep for it to bend my rim like that."Joffroy told KHQ.

Spokane's pothole plague seems to be getting worse and the city is trying to keep up. But the potholes keep popping up with all of the snow and ice melting. These potholes keep filling up with water making things even more difficult for Spokane crews to properly fix.

Spokane Street Department Director Mark Serbousek said that they would "Obviously we'd like to have our holes as dry as possible before we put the cold mix in and so it adheres the best it can but that's not always the case we have to deal with."

The patches are just a temporary fix for right now and the city knows that they are. Serbousek told KHQ , "Instead of just leaving the hole there and creating havoc with our traffic, we will put mix in the hole even if there is water in the hole we will put mix in there understanding it may not last, and we may have to come back."

Fixing potholes is high priority for the city and they are putting extra crews to work with special attention to the cities pothole problem.

"We are putting extra people onto the potholes. That's our main objective right now is taking care of potholes."

That's not helping Kanesha who says she may still file a claim with the city for the damage to her car. "I'm still trying to figure out if I should you know make a claim with the city or if it's even worth my time. If they're going to reimburse me."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane mother warns of swimmer's itch

    Spokane mother warns of swimmer's itch

    Sunday, July 30 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-07-31 01:45:56 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - With it being so hot out, it’s the perfect time to take a swim. And in the Inland Northwest, the perfect retreat isn’t hard to find. It’s something that Austin Knutson took advantage of last week. “I went swimming in the Pine River Park,” he says. But then, the next day, he woke up with bumps and a very itchy rash.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - With it being so hot out, it’s the perfect time to take a swim. And in the Inland Northwest, the perfect retreat isn’t hard to find. It’s something that Austin Knutson took advantage of last week. “I went swimming in the Pine River Park,” he says. But then, the next day, he woke up with bumps and a very itchy rash.

    >>

  • Four juveniles hospitalized in I-90 crash after driver fell asleep

    Four juveniles hospitalized in I-90 crash after driver fell asleep

    Sunday, July 30 2017 2:12 PM EDT2017-07-30 18:12:49 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Four young people were injured and taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane early Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 90 about 15 miles west of Spokane. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Four young people were injured and taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane early Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 90 about 15 miles west of Spokane. 

    >>

  • Spokane County deputies find man, daughter thought to have left Spokane for Egypt

    Spokane County deputies find man, daughter thought to have left Spokane for Egypt

    Sunday, July 30 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-07-30 22:58:34 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Deputies contacted Miller and his daughter earlier Sunday afternoon.  They are both in the Spokane area and they are safe.  It has been determined this incident is an ongoing civil custody dispute for the child and Miller has been cooperative with Major Crimes Detectives. Spokane Deputies thank everyone who provided tips and information throughout the day.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Deputies contacted Miller and his daughter earlier Sunday afternoon.  They are both in the Spokane area and they are safe.  It has been determined this incident is an ongoing civil custody dispute for the child and Miller has been cooperative with Major Crimes Detectives. Spokane Deputies thank everyone who provided tips and information throughout the day.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Florida child, 4, fatally shoots self with gun found in home

    Florida child, 4, fatally shoots self with gun found in home

    Monday, July 31 2017 7:26 AM EDT2017-07-31 11:26:00 GMT

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Police in Florida say a 4-year-old child fatally shot himself with a gun he found in his house. The shooting happened about 5:45 p.m. Sunday in Tampa. In a news release, police said Ashton Gooding found the weapon and discharged it. He was severely injured when police arrived and died shortly after arriving at Tampa General Hospital.     

    >>

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Police in Florida say a 4-year-old child fatally shot himself with a gun he found in his house. The shooting happened about 5:45 p.m. Sunday in Tampa. In a news release, police said Ashton Gooding found the weapon and discharged it. He was severely injured when police arrived and died shortly after arriving at Tampa General Hospital.     

    >>

  • Spokane mother warns of swimmer's itch

    Spokane mother warns of swimmer's itch

    Sunday, July 30 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-07-31 01:45:56 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - With it being so hot out, it’s the perfect time to take a swim. And in the Inland Northwest, the perfect retreat isn’t hard to find. It’s something that Austin Knutson took advantage of last week. “I went swimming in the Pine River Park,” he says. But then, the next day, he woke up with bumps and a very itchy rash.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - With it being so hot out, it’s the perfect time to take a swim. And in the Inland Northwest, the perfect retreat isn’t hard to find. It’s something that Austin Knutson took advantage of last week. “I went swimming in the Pine River Park,” he says. But then, the next day, he woke up with bumps and a very itchy rash.

    >>

  • Neighbors keep an eye out after fires in northeast Spokane

    Neighbors keep an eye out after fires in northeast Spokane

    Sunday, July 30 2017 8:52 PM EDT2017-07-31 00:52:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s been a dry weekend and with this heat, neighbors in the northeast part of Spokane are on high alert, especially after two fires broke out within blocks and minutes of each other Saturday night near Upriver Drive.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s been a dry weekend and with this heat, neighbors in the northeast part of Spokane are on high alert, especially after two fires broke out within blocks and minutes of each other Saturday night near Upriver Drive.

    >>
    •   