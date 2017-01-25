Pothole plague costing Spokane drivers

Kanesha Joffroy is feeling the pain when it comes to pothole damage. "I'm stressed out. How am I going to pay for this because I'm just not prepared for something like that." said Kanesha.

She's now out $300 because of a massive pothole. "It was probably pretty deep for it to bend my rim like that."Joffroy told KHQ.

Spokane's pothole plague seems to be getting worse and the city is trying to keep up. But the potholes keep popping up with all of the snow and ice melting. These potholes keep filling up with water making things even more difficult for Spokane crews to properly fix.

Spokane Street Department Director Mark Serbousek said that they would "Obviously we'd like to have our holes as dry as possible before we put the cold mix in and so it adheres the best it can but that's not always the case we have to deal with."

The patches are just a temporary fix for right now and the city knows that they are. Serbousek told KHQ , "Instead of just leaving the hole there and creating havoc with our traffic, we will put mix in the hole even if there is water in the hole we will put mix in there understanding it may not last, and we may have to come back."

Fixing potholes is high priority for the city and they are putting extra crews to work with special attention to the cities pothole problem.

"We are putting extra people onto the potholes. That's our main objective right now is taking care of potholes."

That's not helping Kanesha who says she may still file a claim with the city for the damage to her car. "I'm still trying to figure out if I should you know make a claim with the city or if it's even worth my time. If they're going to reimburse me."