Post Falls police officer delivers baby in home

Spokane mother warns of swimmer's itch
SPOKANE, Wash. - With it being so hot out, it’s the perfect time to take a swim. And in the Inland Northwest, the perfect retreat isn’t hard to find. It’s something that Austin Knutson took advantage of last week. “I went swimming in the Pine River Park,” he says. But then, the next day, he woke up with bumps and a very itchy rash.>>
Four juveniles hospitalized in I-90 crash after driver fell asleep
SPOKANE, Wash. - Four young people were injured and taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane early Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 90 about 15 miles west of Spokane.>>
Spokane County deputies find man, daughter thought to have left Spokane for Egypt
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Deputies contacted Miller and his daughter earlier Sunday afternoon. They are both in the Spokane area and they are safe. It has been determined this incident is an ongoing civil custody dispute for the child and Miller has been cooperative with Major Crimes Detectives. Spokane Deputies thank everyone who provided tips and information throughout the day.>>
Spokane man in ICU after jumping from bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is in the intensive care unit after an accident on the Spokane River Saturday evening. It happened around 6:30 p.m. near the Convent of the Holy Names by Spokane Falls Community College. Firefighters say the man was floating down the river and decided to jump off an abandoned bridge in the area.>>
Minnesota man stabbed seven times over Magic: The Gathering card game argument
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - Police in St. Cloud, Minnesota say a 31-year-old man is facing charges of assault after he allegedly stabbed a 20-year-old man seven times in an argument over a Magic: The Gathering card game just after midnight on Friday. KMSP reports that police responded after Elijah Creech called 911 to report he stabbed a man at his apartment. Investigators report the two men were playing Magic when an argument broke out, and then escalated.>>
3 killed, 2 hurt in Montana rollover crash
DEER LODGE, Mont. (AP) - A single-vehicle rollover has left three people dead and two children injured in western Montana. The Montana Highway Patrol says the accident occurred about 12:15 p.m. Friday on Interstate 90, about six miles south of Deer Lodge.>>
Florida child, 4, fatally shoots self with gun found in home
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Police in Florida say a 4-year-old child fatally shot himself with a gun he found in his house. The shooting happened about 5:45 p.m. Sunday in Tampa. In a news release, police said Ashton Gooding found the weapon and discharged it. He was severely injured when police arrived and died shortly after arriving at Tampa General Hospital.>>
Spokane mother warns of swimmer's itch
SPOKANE, Wash. - With it being so hot out, it’s the perfect time to take a swim. And in the Inland Northwest, the perfect retreat isn’t hard to find. It’s something that Austin Knutson took advantage of last week. “I went swimming in the Pine River Park,” he says. But then, the next day, he woke up with bumps and a very itchy rash.>>
Neighbors keep an eye out after fires in northeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s been a dry weekend and with this heat, neighbors in the northeast part of Spokane are on high alert, especially after two fires broke out within blocks and minutes of each other Saturday night near Upriver Drive.>>
Memorial held one year after fatal Coeur d'Alene boat crash
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One year after a boat crash on Lake Coeur d'Alene killed three people, family and friends of those killed are holding a memorial service to show support for those still grieving their loss.>>
Spokane woman gets stolen SUV back, but cat still missing
SPOKANE, Wash. - A local woman is desperate to find her missing cat, Sophie, after the cat was inside her SUV when thieves took off in it. Lori Steele just recently moved back to the Spokane area. She said her SUV was full of every single thing she owns, but her cat is a loss she just can't cope with. She said, "Help Me Hayley" to hopefully get some answers.>>
Spokane County deputies find man, daughter thought to have left Spokane for Egypt
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Deputies contacted Miller and his daughter earlier Sunday afternoon. They are both in the Spokane area and they are safe. It has been determined this incident is an ongoing civil custody dispute for the child and Miller has been cooperative with Major Crimes Detectives. Spokane Deputies thank everyone who provided tips and information throughout the day.>>
Honolulu passes 'distracted walking' law
HONOLULU, Hawaii - Washington's new distracted driving law has been the subject of some debate since it went into effect earlier this month, but in Hawaii a different type of distraction law is sparking discussion. The new motto in Honolulu is "don't walk and cross" after Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed a bill Thursday that bans pedestrians from using cell phones and other devices while crossing the street.>>
Putin says US will have to shed 755 from diplomatic staff
MOSCOW (AP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin says the United States will have to cut its diplomatic staff in Russia by 755 under new sanctions from Moscow. Russian's Foreign Ministry on Friday ordered a reduction by Sept. 1 in the number of U.S. diplomats in Russia. It said it is ordering the U.S. Embassy to reduce the number of embassy and consular employees in the country to 455 in response to the U.S. Senate's approval of a new package of sanctions.>>
Spokane man in ICU after jumping from bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is in the intensive care unit after an accident on the Spokane River Saturday evening. It happened around 6:30 p.m. near the Convent of the Holy Names by Spokane Falls Community College. Firefighters say the man was floating down the river and decided to jump off an abandoned bridge in the area.>>
British Columbia 6-year-old evacuated from wildfire reunited with missing cat
BRITISH COLUMBIA, Canada - Over 20 wildfire are still burning in Canada's British Columbia province, but some of the thousands of evacuated residents have been allowed to return home. One of those families is the Kowals, who were told to evacuate as wildfires raged near the town of 100 Mile House.>>
