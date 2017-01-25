Post Falls police officer delivers baby in home

Officer Makayla Desjarlais didn’t expect to go to work and deliver a baby, but that is just what she did.

“The district I was working, a medical call came out, coincidentally I was right around the corner. I knew from walking in the door and the mom was on the couch that this was happening and this was happening quickly, knowing I was going to be there five to seven minutes alone,” Desjarlais said.

Those five to seven minutes felt like an eternity while the dispatcher walked her through the process of delivering a baby. “I knew that I was following dispatcher and they did a really good job. They were calm,” she added.

She says she isn’t a hero, but most would disagree. “I wouldn't say that I am a hero, I would say I am a human and I was doing my job,” she says.

Desjarlais helped deliver a beautiful baby girl to the Ost family.