Man accused of shooting Bonner County deputies charged with attempted murder

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
BLANCHARD, Idaho -

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports that Adam Deacon Foster has officially been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder for his involvement in the January 16 officer involved shooting near Blanchard, Idaho.

He was served his arrest warrant while still in custody at the Kootenai County Public Safety Building. Foster's bond has been set at $2 million.He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Bonner County sometime on Thursday.

Foster appeared in court in Coeur d'Alene on Tuesday for a battery charge, where he told the judge Bonner County had a "grudge against him."

All three deputies involved in the shooting remain on administrative leave.

