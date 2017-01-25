Idaho rule eases limits on hiring police who've used pot - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Idaho rule eases limits on hiring police who've used pot

Posted: Updated:
Idaho rule eases limits on hiring police who've used pot Idaho rule eases limits on hiring police who've used pot
BOISE, Idaho -

(AP) - A new rule approved by Idaho lawmakers loosens restrictions for prospective officers who have used marijuana in the past.
    
The Spokesman-Review reports (http://bit.ly/2jzfh9D ) that under the rule approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, prospective officers could be barred from certification if they've used marijuana in the last year. That time limit was reduced from three years.
    
Victor McCraw with the Peace Officer Standards and Training says some agencies in the state may still choose to comply with the higher standard for hiring.
    
Another rule change will lower the minimum time limit for police departments to exclude an application for consistent marijuana use from five years to three years.
    
McCraw says the changes are a recruitment matter, as surrounding states have already legalized medical or recreational marijuana.
    
___
    
Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/25/2017 7:24:12 PM (GMT -8:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane mother warns of swimmer's itch

    Spokane mother warns of swimmer's itch

    Sunday, July 30 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-07-31 01:45:56 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - With it being so hot out, it’s the perfect time to take a swim. And in the Inland Northwest, the perfect retreat isn’t hard to find. It’s something that Austin Knutson took advantage of last week. “I went swimming in the Pine River Park,” he says. But then, the next day, he woke up with bumps and a very itchy rash.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - With it being so hot out, it’s the perfect time to take a swim. And in the Inland Northwest, the perfect retreat isn’t hard to find. It’s something that Austin Knutson took advantage of last week. “I went swimming in the Pine River Park,” he says. But then, the next day, he woke up with bumps and a very itchy rash.

    >>

  • Four juveniles hospitalized in I-90 crash after driver fell asleep

    Four juveniles hospitalized in I-90 crash after driver fell asleep

    Sunday, July 30 2017 2:12 PM EDT2017-07-30 18:12:49 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Four young people were injured and taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane early Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 90 about 15 miles west of Spokane. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Four young people were injured and taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane early Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 90 about 15 miles west of Spokane. 

    >>

  • Spokane County deputies find man, daughter thought to have left Spokane for Egypt

    Spokane County deputies find man, daughter thought to have left Spokane for Egypt

    Sunday, July 30 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-07-30 22:58:34 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Deputies contacted Miller and his daughter earlier Sunday afternoon.  They are both in the Spokane area and they are safe.  It has been determined this incident is an ongoing civil custody dispute for the child and Miller has been cooperative with Major Crimes Detectives. Spokane Deputies thank everyone who provided tips and information throughout the day.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Deputies contacted Miller and his daughter earlier Sunday afternoon.  They are both in the Spokane area and they are safe.  It has been determined this incident is an ongoing civil custody dispute for the child and Miller has been cooperative with Major Crimes Detectives. Spokane Deputies thank everyone who provided tips and information throughout the day.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Judge orders FAA to reconsider regulating airline seat size

    Judge orders FAA to reconsider regulating airline seat size

    Monday, July 31 2017 8:45 AM EDT2017-07-31 12:45:31 GMT

    An appeals court panel says federal officials should reconsider whether to regulate the size of airline seats in the name of safety.  One of the judges calls it the case of the incredible shrinking airline seat. On Friday, a three-judge panel for the federal appeals court in Washington ordered the FAA to take a second look at its seating policies.

    >>

    An appeals court panel says federal officials should reconsider whether to regulate the size of airline seats in the name of safety.  One of the judges calls it the case of the incredible shrinking airline seat. On Friday, a three-judge panel for the federal appeals court in Washington ordered the FAA to take a second look at its seating policies.

    >>

  • 12 inmates escape Alabama jail; manhunt underway

    12 inmates escape Alabama jail; manhunt underway

    Monday, July 31 2017 7:43 AM EDT2017-07-31 11:43:09 GMT

    JASPER, Ala. (AP) - Authorities in Alabama say a manhunt is underway after 12 inmates escaped from a jail, including two who were incarcerated on charges of attempted murder. Eight of those inmates were later recaptured, leaving four still at large. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Facebook that the 12 inmates escaped from the Walker County Jail on Sunday.

    >>

    JASPER, Ala. (AP) - Authorities in Alabama say a manhunt is underway after 12 inmates escaped from a jail, including two who were incarcerated on charges of attempted murder. Eight of those inmates were later recaptured, leaving four still at large. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Facebook that the 12 inmates escaped from the Walker County Jail on Sunday.

    >>

  • Florida child, 4, fatally shoots self with gun found in home

    Florida child, 4, fatally shoots self with gun found in home

    Monday, July 31 2017 7:26 AM EDT2017-07-31 11:26:00 GMT

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Police in Florida say a 4-year-old child fatally shot himself with a gun he found in his house. The shooting happened about 5:45 p.m. Sunday in Tampa. In a news release, police said Ashton Gooding found the weapon and discharged it. He was severely injured when police arrived and died shortly after arriving at Tampa General Hospital.     

    >>

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Police in Florida say a 4-year-old child fatally shot himself with a gun he found in his house. The shooting happened about 5:45 p.m. Sunday in Tampa. In a news release, police said Ashton Gooding found the weapon and discharged it. He was severely injured when police arrived and died shortly after arriving at Tampa General Hospital.     

    >>
    •   