Coeur d'Alene woman worried after dog attacked at park

A dog owner is concerned after her dog was attacked while out on a walk in the Landings neighborhood in Coeur d’Alene.

Kathy Tessendorf says about a week and a half ago, she was walking Tessie on her leash near the neighborhood’s park.

“I saw a woman that had two very large dogs. They broke free from their owner,” she says. “They ran after Tessie and pounced on her.”

The dogs left large puncture wounds on Tessie that had to be stapled shut. Thankfully, she’s OK, but Kathy is still worried. That’s because when she tried to talk to the woman who owns the dogs, the woman told her she was going to go around the corner to tie her dogs up and then talk. But after Kathy waited a bit and then went around the corner to find this woman, she was gone, so Kathy doesn’t know who this person is.

Kathy posted on social media to see if she could get any leads, but hasn’t had much luck. So now, Kathy hopes people will keep an eye out.

“For these dogs just to be totally free so to speak and doing what they want I'm very scared for the community,” she says.

Kathy has reported this to Coeur d’Alene animal control. She says this happened on January 16 around 4 pm at the Landings neighborhood park in Coeur d’Alene. If you have any information, she says give Animal Control a call at (208) 769-2320.