K9 helps trooper make drug bust near Ellensburg

Thanks to the help of K9 Brakken, a two-year-old chocolate Cocker Spaniel, Washington State Patrol troopers have arrested a driver after finding one ounce of methamphetamine and half an ounce of gun powder brown heroin in the man's car.

A trooper stopped the driver Monday evening for speeding on I-90 near Ellensburg.

Investigations receal the 40-year-old man from Marysville had several outstanding warrants and was driving with a suspended license.

The trooper who pulled the driver over was training from WSP's Serious Highway Crime Apprehension Team, and requested assistance from a narcotics K9 trooper.

Police say K9 Brakken alerted them to several locations in the car, where they found crystal methamphetamine, gun powder brown heroin, drug paraphernalia, drug scales, baggies, and $1767.

The driver was booked into Kittitas County Jail.