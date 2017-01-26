K9 helps trooper make drug bust near Ellensburg - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

K9 helps trooper make drug bust near Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, Wash. -

Thanks to the help of K9 Brakken, a two-year-old chocolate Cocker Spaniel, Washington State Patrol troopers have arrested a driver after finding one ounce of methamphetamine and half an ounce of gun powder brown heroin in the man's car. 

A trooper stopped the driver Monday evening for speeding on I-90 near Ellensburg. 

Investigations receal the 40-year-old man from Marysville had several outstanding warrants and was driving with a suspended license. 

The trooper who pulled the driver over was training from WSP's Serious Highway Crime Apprehension Team, and requested assistance from a narcotics K9 trooper. 

Police say K9 Brakken alerted them to several locations in the car, where they found crystal methamphetamine, gun powder brown heroin, drug paraphernalia, drug scales, baggies, and $1767. 

The driver was booked into Kittitas County Jail. 

  • Spokane mother warns of swimmer's itch

