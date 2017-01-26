Crews battle fire at unfinished apartments north of Seattle

(AP) - Authorities say firefighters were battling a large blaze at an apartment complex under construction north of Seattle in Lynnwood.



Lynwood Fire Department officials said on Twitter the fire started Wednesday night near 200th Street SW and Scriber Lake Road.



Fire officials said at about 10:20 p.m. that crews were attempting to protect surrounding buildings. Multiple news outlets were reporting that residents in nearby buildings had been evacuated.



Police tweeted Wednesday night that no injuries had been reported. Police were urging people to stay away from the area.



King County Sheriff's Office Air Support Unit tweeted video showing the building engulfed in fire.

