SCRAPS Pets of the Week for January 26, 2017

If you're looking for a new friend and want to give a furry animal a forever home, here are the SCRAPS Dog and Cat of the Week!

DOG:

Shasta spayed female Dachsund mix

10 years old

Shasta has a white muzzle and a golden heart. She is older but still ready for some long, slow walks and some time on the couch.

CAT:

DSH. female

Coffee is super sweet and loves a good scratch under her chin. Let her move into your home and she will move right into your heart.