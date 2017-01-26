SCRAPS Pets of the Week for January 26, 2017

Latest pet of the week at Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS)>> Latest pet of the week at Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS).>> Post photos & descriptions of a lost or found pet, or browse photos of pets posted by others.>> SPOKANE, Wash. -
If you're looking for a new friend and want to give a furry animal a forever home, here are the SCRAPS Dog and Cat of the Week!
DOG:
Shasta spayed female Dachsund mix
10 years old
Shasta has a white muzzle and a golden heart. She is older but still ready for some long, slow walks and some time on the couch.
CAT:
DSH. female
Coffee is super sweet and loves a good scratch under her chin. Let her move into your home and she will move right into your heart.