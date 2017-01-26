SCRAPS Pets of the Week for January 26, 2017 - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

SCRAPS Pets of the Week for January 26, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. -

If you're looking for a new friend and want to give a furry animal a forever home, here are the SCRAPS Dog and Cat of the Week! 

DOG: 

Shasta spayed female Dachsund mix
10 years old

Shasta has a white muzzle and a golden heart.  She is older but still ready for some long, slow walks and some time on the couch.

CAT:

DSH. female

Coffee is super sweet and loves a good scratch under her chin. Let her move into your home and she will move right into your heart.

