Two people from Montana arrested for trafficking heroin during traffic stop near CDA

Two people from Montana were arrested and charged with trafficking heroin Wednesday night near Coeur d'Alene.

Kootenai County deputies pulled over a car on I-90 just before midnight. Deputies determined the driver, 23-year-old Alyza Hawk of Pablo, Montana was driving on a suspended license and the passenger, 32-year-old David Kallowat of Pablo had a felony warrant out of Polston, Montana for possession of dangerous drugs and another warrant out of Bonneville County, Idaho.

Hawk was arrested for her suspended license and no proof of insurance, but then deputies say they found illegal drugs in her pockets. Deputies conducted a search of the car and found 2 ounces of heroin, hydrocodone, marijuana, paraphernalia and a large amount of money. More heroin was also found hidden in Kallowat's clothes while he was being booked into jail.

Hawk was arrested for trafficking heroin, possession of hydrocodone, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, driving without privileges, and driving without proof of insurance. Kallowat was arrested for his warrants, trafficking heroin, possession of heroin, introducing contraband into a jail, and possession of paraphernalia.