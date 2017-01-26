Riverside School District deems Snapchat school shooting threat not credible

The Riverside School District says after an investigation with local law enforcement, they did not deem an apparent threat of a school shooting some students received Wednesday night to be credible.

In a Facebook post, the district posted Thursday morning:

Dear Riverside Community.

"We want to be proactive and let you know that some of our middle school and high school students received a Snapchat message last night with a photo of a gun with the caption "Don't come to school tomorrow, fam." The photo and caption was copied from the internet. We are working with law enforcement, and our joint investigation has deemed the threat as not credible. We take all potential threats seriously and will continue to monitor the situation. We have met with both the middle school and high school staff. Staff members are talking with students. as well. If we receive further information and insights, we will let you know. Thank you, Ken Russell."