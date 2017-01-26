19-year-old Spokane Valley father arrested after bringing in 10-month-old with head injury; Hospital staff witnesses him 'violently' throw daughter

Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives arrested 19-year-old Logan S. Rose for Assault of a Child 1st Degree and continue to investigate how his 10-month-old daughter sustained a fractured skull and intracranial bleeding.

The Spokane Valley Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Logan Rose Thursday morning, believing he assaulted his 10-month-old daughter.

A Spokane Valley deputy responded to the Valley hospital at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning to investigate a possible child assault after the 10-month-old girl was brought in with a fractured skull and inter-cranial bleeding.

Hospital staff told the deputy the mother and father brought the girl in with a head injury, and the skull fracture was later diagnosed. Staff observed Rose "violently" throw his daughter against a hospital gurney and yell "Go to sleep!" after he became angry because the girl was crying.

After hearing this, the deputy arrested Rose, who told him he was angry at the hospital and admitted he may have thrown her down "a little harder" than he should have. When asked about the head injury, he said he didn't know how it happened but was very concerned when he noticed it, which is why he and the mother brought the girl in. The mother was interviewed but not charged.

The young girl is still in the ICU in serious condition. Deputies say she is expected to recover from her injuries barring any complications.

Rose was arrested for 1st Degree Assault of a Child.

Due to the severity of the young child’s injuries, Major Crimes Detectives were called to continue the investigation and additional charges are expected. Child Protective Services was notified and will work with detectives to ensure the safety and well-being of this 10-month-old child and her 3-year-old sibling, who remains with his mother.

Anyone with specific information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective Stockman at 509-477-3787.