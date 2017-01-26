19-year-old Spokane Valley father arrested after bringing in 10- - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

19-year-old Spokane Valley father arrested after bringing in 10-month-old with head injury; Hospital staff witnesses him 'violently' throw daughter

Posted: Updated:
Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives arrested 19-year-old Logan S. Rose for Assault of a Child 1st Degree and continue to investigate how his 10-month-old daughter sustained a fractured skull and intracranial bleeding. Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives arrested 19-year-old Logan S. Rose for Assault of a Child 1st Degree and continue to investigate how his 10-month-old daughter sustained a fractured skull and intracranial bleeding.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

The Spokane Valley Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Logan Rose Thursday morning, believing he assaulted his 10-month-old daughter. 

A Spokane Valley deputy responded to the Valley hospital at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning to investigate a possible child assault after the 10-month-old girl was brought in with a fractured skull and inter-cranial bleeding. 

Hospital staff told the deputy the mother and father brought the girl in with a head injury, and the skull fracture was later diagnosed. Staff observed Rose "violently" throw his daughter against a hospital gurney and yell "Go to sleep!" after he became angry because the girl was crying. 

After hearing this, the deputy arrested Rose, who told him he was angry at the hospital and admitted he may have thrown her down "a little harder" than he should have. When asked about the head injury, he said he didn't know how it happened but was very concerned when he noticed it, which is why he and the mother brought the girl in. The mother was interviewed but not charged. 

The young girl is still in the ICU in serious condition. Deputies say she is expected to recover from her injuries barring any complications. 

Rose was arrested for 1st Degree Assault of a Child. 

Due to the severity of the young child’s injuries, Major Crimes Detectives were called to continue the investigation and additional charges are expected.  Child Protective Services was notified and will work with detectives to ensure the safety and well-being of this 10-month-old child and her 3-year-old sibling, who remains with his mother.

Anyone with specific information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective Stockman at 509-477-3787.      

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Was there a UFO sighting at Skyfest?

    Was there a UFO sighting at Skyfest?

    Monday, July 31 2017 10:18 PM EDT2017-08-01 02:18:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Were you at Skyfest this past weekend? And did you see a UFO? At least one man claims he did, and believes he has the video evidence to support his case. “Never have I captured anything like this ever,” said John Whichelow.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Were you at Skyfest this past weekend? And did you see a UFO? At least one man claims he did, and believes he has the video evidence to support his case. “Never have I captured anything like this ever,” said John Whichelow.

    >>

  • Spokane man critically injured in botched bridge jump

    Spokane man critically injured in botched bridge jump

    Monday, July 31 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-08-01 02:26:12 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One man jumped off a bridge, trying to do a backflip into the Spokane River, but instead, he got critically injured and was rushed to the ICU. Cell phone video shows just how dangerous it can be. Rowan Clark was there Saturday with his friends. It’s an abandoned bridge near TJ Meenach where people who know about it like playing.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One man jumped off a bridge, trying to do a backflip into the Spokane River, but instead, he got critically injured and was rushed to the ICU. Cell phone video shows just how dangerous it can be. Rowan Clark was there Saturday with his friends. It’s an abandoned bridge near TJ Meenach where people who know about it like playing.

    >>

  • 12 inmates escape Alabama jail using peanut butter; 1 still at large

    12 inmates escape Alabama jail using peanut butter; 1 still at large

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 8:10 AM EDT2017-08-01 12:10:37 GMT

    ASPER, Ala. - It's being called, "The great peanut butter escape!" Yes, we said peanut butter. It's what 12 inmates apparently used to break out of an Alabama jail Sunday evening. According to the Walker County Sheriff's Department, the inmates used peanut butter to change the numbers above a jail cell door and trick a new employee who was monitoring the circuit cameras to open the door which actually led outside.

    >>

    ASPER, Ala. - It's being called, "The great peanut butter escape!" Yes, we said peanut butter. It's what 12 inmates apparently used to break out of an Alabama jail Sunday evening. According to the Walker County Sheriff's Department, the inmates used peanut butter to change the numbers above a jail cell door and trick a new employee who was monitoring the circuit cameras to open the door which actually led outside.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Nintendo says Super NES Classic system will be available for pre-order later this month

    Nintendo says Super NES Classic system will be available for pre-order later this month

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 4:18 PM EDT2017-08-01 20:18:36 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If you missed out on Nintendo's NES Classic system that they for some reason decided to make a limited edition despite a tremendous demand, then you're probably eagerly anticipating the Super NED Classic Edition system slated for release next month.  Nintendo announced on Tuesday via Facebook that the next step to getting one of those systems in your hands is getting closer. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If you missed out on Nintendo's NES Classic system that they for some reason decided to make a limited edition despite a tremendous demand, then you're probably eagerly anticipating the Super NED Classic Edition system slated for release next month.  Nintendo announced on Tuesday via Facebook that the next step to getting one of those systems in your hands is getting closer. 

    >>

  • Researchers shut down AI that invented its own language, but not because of some 'Skynet' scenario

    Researchers shut down AI that invented its own language, but not because of some 'Skynet' scenario

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 3:58 PM EDT2017-08-01 19:58:53 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Today is August 1, 2017.  According to Terminator 2: Judgment Day (which is what I base much of my life on), the Skynet Funding Bill was passed and Skynet went online on August 4, 1997. 25 days later, Skynet became self-aware. We all know what happened next.  "Skynet begins to learn at a geometric rate. It becomes self-aware at 2:14 a.m. Eastern time, August 29th. 

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Today is August 1, 2017.  According to Terminator 2: Judgment Day (which is what I base much of my life on), the Skynet Funding Bill was passed and Skynet went online on August 4, 1997. 25 days later, Skynet became self-aware. We all know what happened next.  "Skynet begins to learn at a geometric rate. It becomes self-aware at 2:14 a.m. Eastern time, August 29th. 

    >>

  • BEAT THE HEAT: Places to escape the heat with your kids

    BEAT THE HEAT: Places to escape the heat with your kids

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-08-01 19:56:34 GMT

    With the hottest heat wave of 2017 on its way, we want to help you and your kids stay cool. We're putting together a list of locations you can take your kids to get out of the heat but still be entertained and get some energy out!

    >>

    With the hottest heat wave of 2017 on its way, we want to help you and your kids stay cool. We're putting together a list of locations you can take your kids to get out of the heat but still be entertained and get some energy out!

    >>
    •   