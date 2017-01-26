Centennial Properties announces new name for Macy's building

Centennial Properties announced Thursday the new name for the downtown Spokane Macy's building.

After much deliberation, the building will be called 'The M.'

After purchasing the building in September 2016, Centennial Properties opened up a "Name That Building Contest" for the community to submit their ideas.

Nearly four hundred name submissions were received and four finalists were chosen in November 2016.

"We chose 'The M' because it is simple. It acknowledges the past Bon Marche' and Macy's with the location of Main St. The M brings it all together," said President of Cowles Company Betsy Cowles.

The first two floors of 'The M' will house top national retailers.

All other floors above the retail space will become residential apartments.