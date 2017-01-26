Auto Theft Task Force searching for wanted man

The Spokane Regional Auto Theft Task Force is searching for William Anthony Vesely, a man they believe is responsible for a string of car thefts and prowling in Spokane County.

Vesley is wanted in connection the theft of a 2012 Jeep Wrangler, theft of a 2016 Forester Forest River motor home, burglary, vehicle prowling, criminal trespass, hit and run property damage and reckless driving.

He is believed to be driving an older CJ5 or Wrangler style Jeep with expired Texas plates. The Jeep is tan with a black top.

According to the SRATTF, Vesley has been seen hanging around Northern Quest Casino and the North Houston Road and Grove Road area in Spokane County.

Vesley has been involved in at least one pursuit with Spokane Police.

Vesley is 6'3 tall and weights 195lbs.

He has blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call police immediately.