Traffic stop leads to heroin arrests in CDA

Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says a traffic stop in Kootenai County lead them to arresting two people for heroin trafficking Wednesday night.

Deputies stopped a vehicle on I-90 near Coeur d’Alene.

Deputies say driver 23-year-old Alyza R. Hawk was driving on a suspended license and failed to present proof of insurance.

They also learned that her passenger, 32-year-old David A. Kallowat, had a felony warrant in Montana for possession of drugs and a probation violation in Idaho.

Deputies say they found two ounces of heroin, hydrocodone, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a large sum of money inside the vehicle.

They also discovered drugs in Hawk’s pockets.

Both were arrested.

Heroin was found in Kallowat’s clothing when he was being booked into the Kootenai County jail.