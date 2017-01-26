Idaho Schools Superintendent seeks 6.6 percent budget boost

(AP) - Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra is asking legislative budget writers for a 6.6 percent increase in state funding for schools, promising that the money will provide returns on the investment.



Ybarra presented her budget request to Idaho's legislative budget writing committee Thursday morning, asking for $1.679 billion in state general funds, The Spokesman-Review reported. That compares to the previous budget of $1.57 billion in state general funds.



Ybarra said her budget is aimed at three specific goals: Improving teaching and learning for students, accountability, and ensuring that Idaho can attract and keep great teachers and leaders. The biggest part of the increased funding, about $62 million, would go toward the teacher career ladder for teacher pay.



Ybarra's budget request differs somewhat from Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter's recommendation. Among the differences: She's asking for an $8 million increase in classroom technology funding, while Otter is recommending a $10 million increase.



1/26/2017 1:23:37 PM (GMT -8:00)