Dog sitter desperate to find missing dogs

It's everyone's worst nightmare: when your dog goes missing. However, this is even more terrible. A Spokane man has been house sitting for a family as they are away on vacation in South Africa and he came home only to find that two of their dogs went missing. The third dog thankfully didn't run off but is having some anxiety because of the two that are gone.

C.J. Moe says when he came back to house sit last Thursday near South Chestnut Street, he knew something was wrong. "When I pulled up to the gate and they didn't come charging up the driveway, my stomach jumped to my throat and I just knew instantly that they were gone," said Moe. The gate didn't look right. He thinks they may have escaped. He's not sure if foul play is involved but says it could be a possibility.

He's been searching ever since for a giant black Schnauzer named Oden and a mini Airedale Terrier named Floyd. He's called SCRAPS, he's posted fliers, but no luck so far. "I unfortunately had to break the news to them (the owners). I still don't feel good about it but you know they told me that it's not my fault which gives me a little peace of mind but it's still not a good feeling," said Moe.

Moe says he is offering a lost dogs reward which includes $500 for each dog.

If you know where they are, you are asked to call C.J Moe at (509) 279-3361 or (509) 747-7076.