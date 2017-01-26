The Kennel is the Zags' secret weapon

The energy inside the Kennel cannot be described. “The Kennel is one of my favorite places to be as a Zag,” says senior Allison Drescher. “I think this poster made The Kennel Club realize that there are some girls that can make some pretty great posters, so now they are doing a contest,” Megan Lavagnino says. A contest that will take place at Thursday’s game against San Diego.

As long as the Zags keep winning, this dynamic duo will keep drawing.The two are poster children for the Kennel.

Drescher added, “they were ranked number one when I was in high school, so to say they could be now in college is a pretty good story to say the least.”