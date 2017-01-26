Riverside School District aims to educate parents on notification system after Snapchat threat

Amber Woodgeard was scrolling through her Facebook this morning when she saw the posting from Riverside School District. "I was just scrolling through my Facebook feed and notice in there stating that there was a threat to the school through Snapchat and I was actually concerned because we didn't get a phone call or an email," Woodgeard told KHQ.

Superintendent of the Riverside School District Ken Russell explained to KHQ what happened this morning when it came to notifying parents through the school's notification system. "There are a variety of different options that a parent or staff member can choose and some of the parents and some of the staff members didn't have all of those options included and so some of them didn't get it. A lot did get the message, but some did not," said Russell.

Throughout the day Superintendent Russell has been calling parents who voiced their concerns over Facebook. After receiving phone calls from some of the parents, He posted another message on Facebook to explain how thing's happened.

Amber is not upset that she found out about the threatening message through Facebook but as a parent, it did make her worried "I'm kinda nervous about it I feel like I should have gotten at least a phone call as soon as they found out about it."

Russell believes that the district needs to educate parents on how to use the school's messaging system. "I do think that we need to follow up with specific strategies on better educating our community on how to use school messenger."

Amber thinks the school district does an overall good job when it comes to notifying parents, "they're pretty good about keeping our kids safe. It's just something like this usually doesn't happen around here because it is a small town. So when it does happen it's like whoa."