Proposal would establish California as separate nation - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Proposal would establish California as separate nation

Posted: Updated:
LOS ANGELES, Calif. -

(AP) - Another attempt is underway that could establish California as a separate nation.
    
A proposal has been submitted to state election officials that would ask voters to repeal part of the state constitution that declares California an inseparable part of the United States.
    
If it qualifies for the ballot and is approved by voters, the proposal could be a step to a future vote on whether California should break away from the U.S.
    
Supporters Thursday were cleared to begin attempting to collect nearly 600,000 voter signatures needed to place the plan on the ballot.
    
Similar attempts to make California a nation, or break it into multiple states, have failed.
    
It makes no mention of President Donald Trump, who was trounced by Hillary Clinton by more than 4 million votes in California.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/26/2017 6:10:49 PM (GMT -8:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Was there a UFO sighting at Skyfest?

    Was there a UFO sighting at Skyfest?

    Monday, July 31 2017 10:18 PM EDT2017-08-01 02:18:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Were you at Skyfest this past weekend? And did you see a UFO? At least one man claims he did, and believes he has the video evidence to support his case. “Never have I captured anything like this ever,” said John Whichelow.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Were you at Skyfest this past weekend? And did you see a UFO? At least one man claims he did, and believes he has the video evidence to support his case. “Never have I captured anything like this ever,” said John Whichelow.

    >>

  • Spokane man critically injured in botched bridge jump

    Spokane man critically injured in botched bridge jump

    Monday, July 31 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-08-01 02:26:12 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One man jumped off a bridge, trying to do a backflip into the Spokane River, but instead, he got critically injured and was rushed to the ICU. Cell phone video shows just how dangerous it can be. Rowan Clark was there Saturday with his friends. It’s an abandoned bridge near TJ Meenach where people who know about it like playing.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One man jumped off a bridge, trying to do a backflip into the Spokane River, but instead, he got critically injured and was rushed to the ICU. Cell phone video shows just how dangerous it can be. Rowan Clark was there Saturday with his friends. It’s an abandoned bridge near TJ Meenach where people who know about it like playing.

    >>

  • 12 inmates escape Alabama jail using peanut butter; 1 still at large

    12 inmates escape Alabama jail using peanut butter; 1 still at large

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 8:10 AM EDT2017-08-01 12:10:37 GMT

    ASPER, Ala. - It's being called, "The great peanut butter escape!" Yes, we said peanut butter. It's what 12 inmates apparently used to break out of an Alabama jail Sunday evening. According to the Walker County Sheriff's Department, the inmates used peanut butter to change the numbers above a jail cell door and trick a new employee who was monitoring the circuit cameras to open the door which actually led outside.

    >>

    ASPER, Ala. - It's being called, "The great peanut butter escape!" Yes, we said peanut butter. It's what 12 inmates apparently used to break out of an Alabama jail Sunday evening. According to the Walker County Sheriff's Department, the inmates used peanut butter to change the numbers above a jail cell door and trick a new employee who was monitoring the circuit cameras to open the door which actually led outside.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Nintendo says Super NES Classic system will be available for pre-order later this month

    Nintendo says Super NES Classic system will be available for pre-order later this month

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 4:18 PM EDT2017-08-01 20:18:36 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If you missed out on Nintendo's NES Classic system that they for some reason decided to make a limited edition despite a tremendous demand, then you're probably eagerly anticipating the Super NED Classic Edition system slated for release next month.  Nintendo announced on Tuesday via Facebook that the next step to getting one of those systems in your hands is getting closer. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If you missed out on Nintendo's NES Classic system that they for some reason decided to make a limited edition despite a tremendous demand, then you're probably eagerly anticipating the Super NED Classic Edition system slated for release next month.  Nintendo announced on Tuesday via Facebook that the next step to getting one of those systems in your hands is getting closer. 

    >>

  • Researchers shut down AI that invented its own language, but not because of some 'Skynet' scenario

    Researchers shut down AI that invented its own language, but not because of some 'Skynet' scenario

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 3:58 PM EDT2017-08-01 19:58:53 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Today is August 1, 2017.  According to Terminator 2: Judgment Day (which is what I base much of my life on), the Skynet Funding Bill was passed and Skynet went online on August 4, 1997. 25 days later, Skynet became self-aware. We all know what happened next.  "Skynet begins to learn at a geometric rate. It becomes self-aware at 2:14 a.m. Eastern time, August 29th. 

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Today is August 1, 2017.  According to Terminator 2: Judgment Day (which is what I base much of my life on), the Skynet Funding Bill was passed and Skynet went online on August 4, 1997. 25 days later, Skynet became self-aware. We all know what happened next.  "Skynet begins to learn at a geometric rate. It becomes self-aware at 2:14 a.m. Eastern time, August 29th. 

    >>

  • BEAT THE HEAT: Places to escape the heat with your kids

    BEAT THE HEAT: Places to escape the heat with your kids

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-08-01 19:56:34 GMT

    With the hottest heat wave of 2017 on its way, we want to help you and your kids stay cool. We're putting together a list of locations you can take your kids to get out of the heat but still be entertained and get some energy out!

    >>

    With the hottest heat wave of 2017 on its way, we want to help you and your kids stay cool. We're putting together a list of locations you can take your kids to get out of the heat but still be entertained and get some energy out!

    >>
    •   