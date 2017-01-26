Standing Rock Sioux Tribe calls on President Trump to honor the EIS process

In a letter published Thursday, Chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe David Archambault II is urging President Trump to allow for the completion of a full Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

The President's Memorandum, signed Tuesday morning, requests for approvals to construct and operate the Dakota Access Pipeline. The Memorandum also calls for the rescinding or modification of the December 4, 2016 decision to halt the DAPL construction until an EIS could be completed and a reroute considered.

The EIS is underway and the public comment period is open until February 20.

"This change in concourse is arbitrary and without justification; the law requires that changes in agency positions be backed by new circumstances or new evidence, not simply by the President's whim," Chairman Archambault wrote in his letter to the President.

A link to the Chairman's full letter can be found here: http://standwithstandingrock.net/letter-president-trump/