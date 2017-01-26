Human remains found in burned home of Idaho suspect

(AP) - Authorities have found human remains inside the burned home of a southern Idaho man wanted by police.



The Times-News reports that the body found Thursday in Rupert has not yet been identified.



Det. Jeff McEwen says police and firefighters were at the house when the fire started Wednesday, the same day a judge issued a warrant for Mounce after he failed to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on aggravated battery and other charges.



Mounce was charged in November after police said he pistol-whipped three people during a fight at the residence.



The cause of the fire has not yet been released and police have not yet located Mounce.



Information from: The Times-News, http://www.magicvalley.com

