Spokane pothole pops woman's tires and bends rims

As the snow starts to melt, it's turning into a bumpy ride on Spokane streets.

The potholes are not only becoming annoying to drivers, but also posing a threat to them.

One Spokane woman says she lost multiple tires to a pothole earlier this week.

Melissa Hardie was driving down Division Monday morning to take her roommate to work.

She hit a pothole and popped both of her passenger side tires, bending one rim and cracking another.

Melissa quickly pulled over and reported what happened while another driver stood nearby, waving cars away from the pothole.

In total, Melissa says five cars were damaged by the large pothole near Division and Buckeye.

Her brother-in-law is a mechanic and was able to check out her car and get her two new wheels and tires, costing her far less than it could have.

Although the city came out and took care of the pot hole later that day, Melissa says she'd like more to be done so other drivers don't have the same thing happen to them.

If you see a pothole, you can report it to the city by calling (509) 625-7733 or visiting spokanecity.org