Law firm says complaint prompted Gonzaga to change policy

(AP) - Gonzaga University has changed its health insurance policy for pregnant women after a law firm alleged the school was illegally denying maternity care to dependents of employees.



The Spokesman-Review reported Thursday that the National Women's Law Center filed a complaint in 2013, claiming the university violated the Affordable Care Act by refusing to provide prenatal care to some women.



The Washington D.C.-based nonprofit says Gonzaga has changed its policy in response to the complaint.



Gonzaga spokesman Pete Tormey said in an email the university has never violated former President Barack Obama's health law. He says Gonzaga voluntarily began offering maternity care for employees' dependents in January 2014.



The changes affect pregnant women under the age of 26 who depend on university employees for health insurance.



