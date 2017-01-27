Wanted fugitive in custody after 9-hour SWAT standoff - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Wanted fugitive in custody after 9-hour SWAT standoff

Posted: Updated:

A wanted fugitive, with two felony warrants out of Idaho is now in custody after an almost 9-hour standoff in a home in east central Spokane. 30-year-old Benjamin Ellis was known to be armed in the past and so that's why Spokane Police say it was extremely important they take the standoff slow and steady so that officers and those living in the area remained safe.

Spokane Police Officer Teresa Fuller says they will also be investigating a fire that started in the house while the standoff was happening.

The scene started just before 11:00pm Thursday. Spokane Police Patrol Anti-Crime Team (PACT) arrive to a house in the 2100 block of east Cataldo following information they had gained from their investigation into Ellis. Just before midnight, officers saw Ellis outside and then watched him run into the home. Another male was taken into custody in front of the house who was armed with a handgun.

During the standoff the SWAT team and Hostage Negotiators arrived on scene. Neighbors within the block were asked to shelter in place at this time.

Crestline and Cataldo were temporarily closed.

One of our Facebook followers sent us these photos of the scene.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Was there a UFO sighting at Skyfest?

    Was there a UFO sighting at Skyfest?

    Monday, July 31 2017 10:18 PM EDT2017-08-01 02:18:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Were you at Skyfest this past weekend? And did you see a UFO? At least one man claims he did, and believes he has the video evidence to support his case. “Never have I captured anything like this ever,” said John Whichelow.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Were you at Skyfest this past weekend? And did you see a UFO? At least one man claims he did, and believes he has the video evidence to support his case. “Never have I captured anything like this ever,” said John Whichelow.

    >>

  • Spokane man critically injured in botched bridge jump

    Spokane man critically injured in botched bridge jump

    Monday, July 31 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-08-01 02:26:12 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One man jumped off a bridge, trying to do a backflip into the Spokane River, but instead, he got critically injured and was rushed to the ICU. Cell phone video shows just how dangerous it can be. Rowan Clark was there Saturday with his friends. It’s an abandoned bridge near TJ Meenach where people who know about it like playing.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One man jumped off a bridge, trying to do a backflip into the Spokane River, but instead, he got critically injured and was rushed to the ICU. Cell phone video shows just how dangerous it can be. Rowan Clark was there Saturday with his friends. It’s an abandoned bridge near TJ Meenach where people who know about it like playing.

    >>

  • 12 inmates escape Alabama jail using peanut butter; 1 still at large

    12 inmates escape Alabama jail using peanut butter; 1 still at large

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 8:10 AM EDT2017-08-01 12:10:37 GMT

    ASPER, Ala. - It's being called, "The great peanut butter escape!" Yes, we said peanut butter. It's what 12 inmates apparently used to break out of an Alabama jail Sunday evening. According to the Walker County Sheriff's Department, the inmates used peanut butter to change the numbers above a jail cell door and trick a new employee who was monitoring the circuit cameras to open the door which actually led outside.

    >>

    ASPER, Ala. - It's being called, "The great peanut butter escape!" Yes, we said peanut butter. It's what 12 inmates apparently used to break out of an Alabama jail Sunday evening. According to the Walker County Sheriff's Department, the inmates used peanut butter to change the numbers above a jail cell door and trick a new employee who was monitoring the circuit cameras to open the door which actually led outside.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Man accused of shooting 2 deputies found fit to face charges

    Man accused of shooting 2 deputies found fit to face charges

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 6:06 PM EDT2017-08-01 22:06:28 GMT

    SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho man accused of shooting two Bonner County sheriff's deputies in January has been found to be mentally capable of facing the charges against him after spending time at a medical facility.

    >>

    SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho man accused of shooting two Bonner County sheriff's deputies in January has been found to be mentally capable of facing the charges against him after spending time at a medical facility.

    >>

  • Deputies arrest robbery suspect armed with a knife in Spokane Valley

    Deputies arrest robbery suspect armed with a knife in Spokane Valley

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 5:48 PM EDT2017-08-01 21:48:28 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies responded to a reported robbery at ShopKo on E. Sprague Monday evening. The suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Cody B Weston, threatened an employee with a knife when confronted about stealing from the store. Then he took off on foot, but was later arrested after deputies found him hiding in some bushes behind a business.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies responded to a reported robbery at ShopKo on E. Sprague Monday evening. The suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Cody B Weston, threatened an employee with a knife when confronted about stealing from the store. Then he took off on foot, but was later arrested after deputies found him hiding in some bushes behind a business.

    >>

  • BEAT THE HEAT: Places to escape the heat with your kids

    BEAT THE HEAT: Places to escape the heat with your kids

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 4:49 PM EDT2017-08-01 20:49:17 GMT

    With the hottest heat wave of 2017 on its way, we want to help you and your kids stay cool. We're putting together a list of locations you can take your kids to get out of the heat but still be entertained and get some energy out!

    >>

    With the hottest heat wave of 2017 on its way, we want to help you and your kids stay cool. We're putting together a list of locations you can take your kids to get out of the heat but still be entertained and get some energy out!

    >>
    •   