Wanted fugitive in custody after 9-hour SWAT standoff - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Wanted fugitive in custody after 9-hour SWAT standoff

Posted: Updated:

A wanted fugitive, with two felony warrants out of Idaho is now in custody after an almost 9-hour standoff in a home in east central Spokane. 30-year-old Benjamin Ellis was known to be armed in the past and so that's why Spokane Police say it was extremely important they take the standoff slow and steady so that officers and those living in the area remained safe.

Spokane Police Officer Teresa Fuller says they will also be investigating a fire that started in the house while the standoff was happening.

The scene started just before 11:00pm Thursday. Spokane Police Patrol Anti-Crime Team (PACT) arrive to a house in the 2100 block of east Cataldo following information they had gained from their investigation into Ellis. Just before midnight, officers saw Ellis outside and then watched him run into the home. Another male was taken into custody in front of the house who was armed with a handgun.

During the standoff the SWAT team and Hostage Negotiators arrived on scene. Neighbors within the block were asked to shelter in place at this time.

Crestline and Cataldo were temporarily closed.

One of our Facebook followers sent us these photos of the scene.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • AMBER ALERT: CANCELLED Spokane County Sheriff's Office finds 16-month-old girl safely in Spokane

    AMBER ALERT: CANCELLED Spokane County Sheriff's Office finds 16-month-old girl safely in Spokane

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-08-02 01:57:48 GMT

    MEAD, Wash. - UPDATE: A 16-month-old girl abducted by her father on Monday has been found and is safe following an AMBER Alert Tuesday evening. Spokane County Sheriff says the girl is safe and okay.

    >>

    MEAD, Wash. - UPDATE: A 16-month-old girl abducted by her father on Monday has been found and is safe following an AMBER Alert Tuesday evening. Spokane County Sheriff says the girl is safe and okay.

    >>

  • Was there a UFO sighting at Skyfest?

    Was there a UFO sighting at Skyfest?

    Monday, July 31 2017 10:18 PM EDT2017-08-01 02:18:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Were you at Skyfest this past weekend? And did you see a UFO? At least one man claims he did, and believes he has the video evidence to support his case. “Never have I captured anything like this ever,” said John Whichelow.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Were you at Skyfest this past weekend? And did you see a UFO? At least one man claims he did, and believes he has the video evidence to support his case. “Never have I captured anything like this ever,” said John Whichelow.

    >>

  • Spokane man critically injured in botched bridge jump

    Spokane man critically injured in botched bridge jump

    Monday, July 31 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-08-01 02:26:12 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One man jumped off a bridge, trying to do a backflip into the Spokane River, but instead, he got critically injured and was rushed to the ICU. Cell phone video shows just how dangerous it can be. Rowan Clark was there Saturday with his friends. It’s an abandoned bridge near TJ Meenach where people who know about it like playing.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One man jumped off a bridge, trying to do a backflip into the Spokane River, but instead, he got critically injured and was rushed to the ICU. Cell phone video shows just how dangerous it can be. Rowan Clark was there Saturday with his friends. It’s an abandoned bridge near TJ Meenach where people who know about it like playing.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Video shows man punching Coeur d'Alene teen

    Video shows man punching Coeur d'Alene teen

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-08-02 02:52:46 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - “I was just hoping that he would stop eventually.” What was supposed to be a fun day of playing basketball and hanging out with friends turned into a 15-year old getting beat up. The video, that’s now been viewed over a thousand times on Facebook, is hard to watch but Levi Anderson says all he was trying to do was stop a confrontation between his friends and a man.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - “I was just hoping that he would stop eventually.” What was supposed to be a fun day of playing basketball and hanging out with friends turned into a 15-year old getting beat up. The video, that’s now been viewed over a thousand times on Facebook, is hard to watch but Levi Anderson says all he was trying to do was stop a confrontation between his friends and a man.

    >>

  • Taggers target Spokane Valley church again

    Taggers target Spokane Valley church again

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 10:34 PM EDT2017-08-02 02:34:01 GMT

    Hope Lutheran Church has been covered in graffiti again.  This is not the first time that this church has been a target for taggers. It's now the seventh time this has happened, and Pastor Craig Wulf just wants this tagging to stop.

    >>

    Hope Lutheran Church has been covered in graffiti again.  This is not the first time that this church has been a target for taggers. It's now the seventh time this has happened, and Pastor Craig Wulf just wants this tagging to stop.

    >>

  • Spokane man thanks teens who saved best friend after bridge jump

    Spokane man thanks teens who saved best friend after bridge jump

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 10:23 PM EDT2017-08-02 02:23:28 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - As a young man is still in the hospital after he was critically injured from trying to do a backflip off an abandoned bridge, his friends wanted to thank the strangers who stepped in to help him. Toshi Nara says he’s been friends with this man ever since they met in Spokane. So when he heard about what happened, he was of course scared for his friend.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - As a young man is still in the hospital after he was critically injured from trying to do a backflip off an abandoned bridge, his friends wanted to thank the strangers who stepped in to help him. Toshi Nara says he’s been friends with this man ever since they met in Spokane. So when he heard about what happened, he was of course scared for his friend.

    >>
    •   