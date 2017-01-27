Wanted fugitive in custody after 9-hour SWAT standoff

SPD addressing media after Ellis was taken into custody. They are looking into a fire started at the home overnight as well @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/9l878IPOzI — Liz Burch (@KHQLiz) January 27, 2017

A wanted fugitive, with two felony warrants out of Idaho is now in custody after an almost 9-hour standoff in a home in east central Spokane. 30-year-old Benjamin Ellis was known to be armed in the past and so that's why Spokane Police say it was extremely important they take the standoff slow and steady so that officers and those living in the area remained safe.



Spokane Police Officer Teresa Fuller says they will also be investigating a fire that started in the house while the standoff was happening.

The scene started just before 11:00pm Thursday. Spokane Police Patrol Anti-Crime Team (PACT) arrive to a house in the 2100 block of east Cataldo following information they had gained from their investigation into Ellis. Just before midnight, officers saw Ellis outside and then watched him run into the home. Another male was taken into custody in front of the house who was armed with a handgun.

During the standoff the SWAT team and Hostage Negotiators arrived on scene. Neighbors within the block were asked to shelter in place at this time.



Crestline and Cataldo were temporarily closed.



One of our Facebook followers sent us these photos of the scene.