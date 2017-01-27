Major Scotty Smiley, blinded in Iraq, advocates for veterans at - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Major Scotty Smiley, blinded in Iraq, advocates for veterans at Republican Retreat

Major Scotty Smiley, who was blinded in Iraq in 2005 by a suicide car bomb has been invited by Cathy McMorris Rodgers to address the crowd at the Republican Retreat in Philadelphia Friday morning.

Smiley became the first active duty military officer after losing his sight before he retired in 2015. He has quite the list of accomplishments since going blind; he has written a book, climbed mountains, learned to surf and completed the Coeur d'Alene Iron Man.

Most recently, he has been traveling around the country, speaking to our congress men and women as he and his wife Tiffany advocate for veterans and their  families who have sacrificed so much for our country.

Follow Scotty Smiley on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HopeUnseen/?fref=ts
Follow Tiffany Smiley on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TiffanyMaeSmiley/?fref=ts

