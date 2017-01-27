Chicago man gets 30 years for killing girlfriend on I-90 near Ri - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Chicago man gets 30 years for killing girlfriend on I-90 near Ritzville

Posted: Updated:
RITZVILLE, Wash. -

A Chicago man will be sentenced to 30 years in prison for murdering his girlfriend on Interstate 90 in front of their 3-year-old son.
    
The Columbia Basin Herald reported Thursday that 34-year-old Manuel Argomaniz-Camargo was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to first-degree murder and possession of methamphetamine.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect in I-90 murder near Ritzville said he was high on meth and thought woman was a witch
    
Argomaniz-Camargo admitted to bludgeoning Ana Montelongo Garcia with a hammer and stabbed her with a screwdriver on I-90 near Ritzville in March 2015.
    
According to court documents, Argomaniz-Camargo, Garcia and their young son left the Chicago area on a cross-country trip to Washington. Argomaniz-Camargo admitted to investigators that he ingested meth and cocaine to help him stay awake to drive. When they were near Ritzville, Argomaniz-Camargo forced Garcia out of the car, accused her of doing witchcraft to their car and struck her with a hammer.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • AMBER ALERT: CANCELLED Spokane County Sheriff's Office finds 16-month-old girl safely in Spokane

    AMBER ALERT: CANCELLED Spokane County Sheriff's Office finds 16-month-old girl safely in Spokane

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-08-02 01:57:48 GMT

    MEAD, Wash. - UPDATE: A 16-month-old girl abducted by her father on Monday has been found and is safe following an AMBER Alert Tuesday evening. Spokane County Sheriff says the girl is safe and okay.

    >>

    MEAD, Wash. - UPDATE: A 16-month-old girl abducted by her father on Monday has been found and is safe following an AMBER Alert Tuesday evening. Spokane County Sheriff says the girl is safe and okay.

    >>

  • Was there a UFO sighting at Skyfest?

    Was there a UFO sighting at Skyfest?

    Monday, July 31 2017 10:18 PM EDT2017-08-01 02:18:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Were you at Skyfest this past weekend? And did you see a UFO? At least one man claims he did, and believes he has the video evidence to support his case. “Never have I captured anything like this ever,” said John Whichelow.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Were you at Skyfest this past weekend? And did you see a UFO? At least one man claims he did, and believes he has the video evidence to support his case. “Never have I captured anything like this ever,” said John Whichelow.

    >>

  • Spokane man critically injured in botched bridge jump

    Spokane man critically injured in botched bridge jump

    Monday, July 31 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-08-01 02:26:12 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One man jumped off a bridge, trying to do a backflip into the Spokane River, but instead, he got critically injured and was rushed to the ICU. Cell phone video shows just how dangerous it can be. Rowan Clark was there Saturday with his friends. It’s an abandoned bridge near TJ Meenach where people who know about it like playing.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One man jumped off a bridge, trying to do a backflip into the Spokane River, but instead, he got critically injured and was rushed to the ICU. Cell phone video shows just how dangerous it can be. Rowan Clark was there Saturday with his friends. It’s an abandoned bridge near TJ Meenach where people who know about it like playing.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • August 1, 2017 Primary Election Results

    August 1, 2017 Primary Election Results

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-08-02 03:34:31 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - August 1st, 2017 - WA Primary Election The first results are expected to come in just after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Keep checking this story for updates and results.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - August 1st, 2017 - WA Primary Election The first results are expected to come in just after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Keep checking this story for updates and results.

    >>

  • Video shows man punching Coeur d'Alene teen

    Video shows man punching Coeur d'Alene teen

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-08-02 02:52:46 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - “I was just hoping that he would stop eventually.” What was supposed to be a fun day of playing basketball and hanging out with friends turned into a 15-year old getting beat up. The video, that’s now been viewed over a thousand times on Facebook, is hard to watch but Levi Anderson says all he was trying to do was stop a confrontation between his friends and a man.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - “I was just hoping that he would stop eventually.” What was supposed to be a fun day of playing basketball and hanging out with friends turned into a 15-year old getting beat up. The video, that’s now been viewed over a thousand times on Facebook, is hard to watch but Levi Anderson says all he was trying to do was stop a confrontation between his friends and a man.

    >>

  • Taggers target Spokane Valley church again

    Taggers target Spokane Valley church again

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 10:34 PM EDT2017-08-02 02:34:01 GMT

    Hope Lutheran Church has been covered in graffiti again.  This is not the first time that this church has been a target for taggers. It's now the seventh time this has happened, and Pastor Craig Wulf just wants this tagging to stop.

    >>

    Hope Lutheran Church has been covered in graffiti again.  This is not the first time that this church has been a target for taggers. It's now the seventh time this has happened, and Pastor Craig Wulf just wants this tagging to stop.

    >>
    •   